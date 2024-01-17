Looking for ‘creative ideas,’ the T signed a $325,000 deal. It got nothing of value, investigators say.

The T’s little-publicized agreement five years ago with the startup accelerator MassChallenge did not deliver “any discernible benefits” for the T, nor could the agency produce many records about the actual deal, the Massachusetts inspector general’s office wrote in a letter to T officials detailing its findings.

What followed, state investigators found, is a story of how the T spent $75,000, and got virtually nothing for it.

In the fall of 2018, the MBTA was on the hunt for “creative ideas” to solve some of the agency’s stubborn problems. So, the T’s then-general manager approved a no-bid deal with the goal of finding a company that could — of all things — help improve how the T solicits bids.

Advertisement

The $75,000 payment to MassChallenge represents a tiny fraction of the billions the agency spends each year running trains, subway cars, and buses across greater Boston and beyond. But it had also committed to providing as much as $250,000 in no-cost advertising for MassChallenge, which, had it capitalized on the offer, would have pushed the deal to $325,000. Ultimately, the nonprofit did not, T officials said.

The agreement, and the T’s failure to benefit from it, also offers a small window into the dysfunction state investigators say has hobbled the T’s business and management practices.

“It’s a [multi-]billion dollar enterprise that needs billions more. I think how they treat small dollars is indicative of how they treat large dollars,” state inspector general Jeffrey Shapiro said in an interview with the Globe. “To me, as inspector general, it’s troubling.”

MassChallenge, a 15-year-old nonprofit, says it matches entrepreneurs and companies to “disrupt the status quo,” and in the T’s case, it did help make a connection: The T partnered with a startup from North Carolina that specializes in ways to develop better requests for proposals, the process by which the T and other entities solicit bids for projects.

Advertisement

The T, however, never actually got anything of value because it did not follow through with the startup, investigators said. The North Carolina company’s chief executive told the Globe that he had months of discussions with the T, and that they seemed poised to reach a long-term contract — to the point that his company began scouting office space in Boston. Then, he said, T officials “disappeared.”

The only ancillary benefits it appears the T received from the entire deal, state investigators said, were “networking opportunities,” the value of which was unclear at best and not worth what the T spent.

The failure doesn’t exist in a vacuum, Shapiro said. The poor management and record-keeping at issue echo missteps the T has made in other contracts his office has reviewed. In the MassChallenge deal, the T provided few records, and the primary person who had direct knowledge of the deal — former director of revenue Evan Rowe — has since left the T. Investigators said they were unable to reach Rowe, who now works in Minnesota; Globe efforts to reach him for comment were also unsuccessful.

“These certainly aren’t gold-star procurements where all the I’s are dotted and all the T’s are crossed,” Shapiro said. “It’s not OK, and it’s not acceptable that the answer [to records requests] tends to be that the person left and they don’t know where the records are.”

Advertisement

In response to questions from the Globe, Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson, said the agreement with MassChallenge “helped the T take a fresh look at a problem from [a] new perspective.” He also said the T has improved on how it pursues contracts, though he did not detail how.

“The MBTA has made steady progress improving its procurement practices, record-keeping, and management,” he said.

The MassChallenge contract has its roots in 2018, when Rowe emailed then-general manager Luis Ramirez, writing that a no-bid procurement with the nonprofit would help expose the agency to “creative ideas,” according to the state inspector general’s letter. It would help “address challenges [the T] had experienced,” including requests for proposals.

Ramirez approved the so-called sole-source procurement — he, too, would leave the T months later — and the T later signed a one-year agreement that November, in which it paid MassChallenge $75,000 and offered complimentary advertising on the transit system.

The deal helped the T partner with Catapult, which makes software that helps companies create and respond to solicitations. Justin Witz, the company’s founder and chief executive, told the Globe he had dozens of phone calls with T officials over several months, including one in which they discussed a potential contract, initially worth roughly $50,000 to $70,000. Company executives were also looking for office space in Boston, he said.

“They said, verbally, ‘You have everything we need,’” Witz said.

Then, nothing happened. Pesaturo, the T spokesperson, said in an email that both sides “ultimately concluded that there were not enough opportunities for long-term alignment to merit further partnership.”

Advertisement

Witz recalled it differently: T officials “all of a sudden disappeared.”

“And not only did they disappear,” he said, “I literally sent one email a month to say, ‘Hey, just checking in, let me know if anything has changed. Don’t want to be a nuisance Or a bother.’ I literally never got a response.”

Ultimately, Catapult never produced any “work products” for the T, though it offered the agency access to a trial run of its product, investigators said. Shapiro’s office said it had little clarity into why the T did not pursue a contract. The T told investigators that it could not provide any records “related to the procurement decision-making process or the outcome of the agreement.”

MBTA general manager Phil Eng listened during a meeting at MBTA headquarters in June. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“The stated primary benefit of having an outside entity ‘disrupt the status quo’ did not materialize,” Emily Pedersen, director of the office’s Internal Special Audit Unit, wrote in the letter to T officials. “In sum, the MBTA affiliated with an outside entity without a clear purpose or process. Public time and funding were dedicated to an effort with unclear deliverables or discernible benefits, and the MBTA’s approval process and associated recordkeeping were poor.”

Shapiro’s office wrote that its conclusion “offers no indictment” of MassChallenge. A spokesperson for the nonprofit did not respond to a request for comment.

The inspector general’s office is currently reviewing four other MBTA contracts, including for the agency’s so-called money room, or cash-counting department; its call center; warehouse inventory; and a new fare system. Shapiro said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that under general manager Phil Eng, the T is working to change its procurement practices.

Advertisement

“I do know that the T believes it’s making improvements,” Shapiro said. “I am also mindful and hopeful that my optimism isn’t short-lived.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.