METCO students have better classroom, job outcomes than BPS peers, Tufts study finds

The study, entitled “Impacts of the METCO Program” and led by Elizabeth Setren , an assistant professor of economics at Tufts, collected data on students who were enrolled in the program between 1990 and 2020, according to a four-page executive summary. The study found that students are more likely to attend college, graduate from four-year schools, and earn more after graduation than Boston Public Schools graduates.

Students who attend suburban school districts as part of Metco , Greater Boston’s racial integration program for public schools, have had better educational outcomes than their Boston counterparts in recent decades, according to a new study from Tufts University.

“Attending suburban METCO schools increases four-year college aspirations and enrollment by 17 percentage points each,” the study said. “Students are more likely to enroll in all but the most competitive colleges. METCO results in a 6-percentage point increase in 4-year college graduation rates and leads to increased earnings and employment in Massachusetts at age 25 through 35.”

Metco students also score higher on the math and English Language Arts MCAS tests in grades three through 10, although they still trail the state average, the study found.

“Students score 50 percent closer to the state average for Math and two-thirds closer to the state average for ELA by 10th grade because of program participation,” the summary said.

Researchers also found that Metco students drop out 50 percent less often than their Boston peers and graduate high school on time at a 10 percent higher rate, according to the summary.

Students score 30 percent higher on the SAT and are 38 percent more likely to score 1,000 or higher, the summary said. Metco students are not more likely to score above 1,200, researchers found, and the program has “no impact” on Advanced Placement exam taking or scores, the summary said.

Metco started in 1966 to provide Boston students, particularly Black students, the opportunity to learn in suburban districts with strong academic records. About two-thirds of Metco students are Black and a quarter are Latino, while 2 percent are Asian American, according to state data. Thirty-three districts participate.

Students are admitted to the program each year via a lottery and application process, which is currently underway. In an effort to give disadvantaged students an edge in the application process in 2022, Metco stopped requiring applicants to submit their school records.

For the current school year, the program received 1,217 applications for 414 seats. Once Metco draws an applicant’s name from the lottery, it forwards the application to the appropriate district for review, which typically involves a visit by the family.

To arrive at their findings, the Tufts researchers matched Metco applicants with state data on school enrollment, demographics, and K-12 outcomes. College outcome data came from the National Student Clearinghouse, according to the summary.

Researchers also partnered with the state Department of Unemployment Assistance and state education officials to obtain earnings and employment data from 2010 to 2023.

“Overall, the results show that the METCO program has a large positive effect on its participants’ educational achievements and careers,” the summary said.

Researchers also identified areas where the program could improve.

“Districts could investigate the course assignment process to assess whether METCO students can enroll in more advanced courses, including APs,” the summary said. “While METCO reduces the likelihood that students are suspended, students from Boston are more likely to be suspended than their suburban peers. Districts may benefit from understanding this disparity.”

Additional SAT preparation support could help students score higher on the college entrance exam, and more help with the application process could match a greater number of participants with top-tier schools that often provide better financial aid packages, researchers said.

“Additional support for alumni to help them navigate and persist in college could increase the college graduation rate,” the summary said.

The Globe reported in November that Metco leaders had been pushing the Legislature to approve $2.8 million or more in additional funding to expand the program cover its rising costs.

Instead, state leaders level-funded Metco for the first time since 2018.

