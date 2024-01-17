18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing in Milford

Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly stabbing a man in Milford on Wednesday, officials said.
Pedro Caetano, a Milford resident, was arrested at the scene and is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
At 3:39 a.m. a patrol officer was conducting checks along Main Street when he saw two men near South Bow Street, police said.
One man said he had just been stabbed, police said. Emergency responders arrived and the man was taken to UMass Memorial Medial Center in Worcester.
Police declined to comment further but said they will be releasing additional information.
