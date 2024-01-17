18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing in Milford

Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly stabbing a man in Milford on Wednesday, officials said.

Pedro Caetano, a Milford resident, was arrested at the scene and is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

At 3:39 a.m. a patrol officer was conducting checks along Main Street when he saw two men near South Bow Street, police said.