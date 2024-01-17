New Hampshire Republican primary tracking poll results

The Boston Globe is tracking the final days of the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary campaign. Each morning at 5 a.m., new polling data from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and NBC10 Boston will be released on this page.

The poll, which is conducted among 500 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters over two days, asks respondents whom they plan to vote for in the primary election, whether their mind is made up, and also asks whether their decision is motivated by support for a candidate or opposition to another candidate on the ballot.