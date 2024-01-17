Newport Pickleball, an 11-court indoor complex, to open this summer

An 11-court, state-of-the art pickleball complex is on track to open at the Island Cinemas 10 location on West Main Road in Middletown this summer. It will feature a lounge, a bar, a restaurant, and a private party space for rent.

Entrepreneurs John Theberge and Chuck Irving decided to team up to bring the new facility, Newport Pickleball, to the Aquidneck Island community. Construction is set to begin in February, and the facility could open by June or July.

“It’s larger than just pickleball,” Theberge said. “Hopefully people embrace it as a full service community center.”

Theberge and Irving wanted to maintain the 40,000 square-foot building as a “community entertainment center,” while also answering a demand.

Pickleball is one of the country’s fastest-growing sports, with estimates of more than 36 million people playing — up from 5 million in 2021 — according to an Association of Pickleball Professionals report.

“When you look at all of these statistics, and when you look at what’s going on on Aquidneck Island, and Newport specifically, where the only real place to play is Hunter Park, there’s quite a pent-up demand,” Theberge said.

Residents who live near Hunter Park have complained about the noise coming from the outdoor pickleball courts there. The sport is played with a hollow plastic ball that makes a loud popping noise when it bounces off the paddle. That’s part of why Theberge and Irving opted for indoor courts, and plan to install noise-control barriers on the walls and ceiling “to mitigate some of the plastic-on-plastic noise,” Theberge said.

Outdoor courts could be a possibility at the facility, too.

“We have the space to do [six] outdoor [courts], but it requires us going through the town,” Theberge said.

Island Cinemas was “the perfect building” for the new venture. Indoor pickleball courts have to have ceilings that are 18 to 20 feet high, Theberge said, which Island Cinemas already had. The venue also has plenty of parking.

“It has all of those components,” he said. “And because it’s indoors, we’re not that worried about the noise.”

Theberge said reactions from the local community have been positive, with hundreds of people already inquiring about memberships, and dozens inquiring about private parties.

“If that’s any indication, we are quite excited about the community embracing it,” Theberge said.

He also clarified a misconception that Newport Pickleball is the reason Island Cinemas is closing.

“It was closing long before we got involved,” Theberge said.

Theberge said he and Irving learned from other similar pickleball complexes to come up with Newport Pickleball’s concept, like ones in Santa Monica and South Carolina.

“I was in South Carolina two weeks ago visiting two facilities there,” Theberge said. “They’ve been open about six months. Both of them are thriving, and one of them is oversubscribed.”

Rhode Island has two other dedicated indoor pickleball facilities, including Lil’ Rhody Pickleball, a five-court facility in North Kingstown, and Ocean State Pickleball, a four-court club in Wakefield.

The new Newport facility is also hiring locally for several positions, including manager, event director, and front staff and bar staff, according to the Newport Pickleball website.

Renderings of the inside of Newport Pickleball, which is set to open by summer 2024. Courtesy Newport Pickleball





