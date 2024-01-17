N.H. primary voters urged to write in ‘ceasefire’ to send Biden a message

The progressive effort is designed as a way for voters to show their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, as casualties from the conflict have continued to grow.

The goal is to “draw attention to the urgent need to stop the violence in Palestine and the Middle East,” according to a press advisory issued by the campaign.

CONCORD, N.H. – Another write-in effort has emerged in New Hampshire. It’s called Vote Ceasefire, and its organizers are encouraging voters to write in “ceasefire” on their ballots when they vote for a presidential candidate on primary day.

The campaign points to the more than 24,000 people in Gaza who have been killed since Oct. 7.

Advertisement

In interviews with the Globe, young voters highlighted their dissatisfaction with the candidates they have to choose from in this election. Some noted their disapproval with Biden’s support of Israel in the conflict. And New Hampshire students have said college campuses have been more focused on the conflict in the Middle East on campus than the upcoming presidential primary.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

However, recent polling showed a strong plurality of New Hampshire voters supported Israel and Biden in the war efforts against Hamas, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll. Around 45 percent of likely voters surveyed said they found Biden’s level of support for Israel to be “about right.”

More than 48 percent of likely New Hampshire voters said they sympathize more with Israel, while around 16 percent said they sympathize more with Palestinians in the conflict. And 15 percent said they feel similarly toward both groups.

Biden will not appear on the Democratic ballot, after he backed a change in the primary calendar that moved New Hampshire after South Carolina. A write in campaign has been launched encouraging voters to support Biden by writing in his name.

Advertisement

The Vote Ceasefire campaign will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday featuring Andru Volinsky, Professor of Strategy & Practice of Public Policy in the Master in Public Policy program at the Carsey School of Public Policy at University of New Hampshire, Community Organizer Morgan Brown, and Bill Maddocks, a board member at NH Peace Action and Carsey Fellow at the Carsey School of Public Policy.

This article will be updated after the press conference.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.