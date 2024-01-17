Providence NAACP president stands trial for campaign finance violations

Catala, who has seven past-due campaign finance reports and owes fines in excess of $26,000, was arrested last year and charged by Attorney General Peter Neronha with two counts of failing to file campaign finance reports during his 2022 run for City Council in Ward 9.

Gerard Catala, whose tenure leading the civil rights organization has thus far been overshadowed by the criminal case, did not take the stand in his own defense during the brief bench trial, which lasted less than three hours. Closing statements are set for Feb. 13.

PROVIDENCE — The embattled president of the Providence branch of the NAACP stood trial on Wednesday for allegedly violating campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022.

The arrest came shortly after Catala took over as president of the NAACP. The investigation stemmed from a Board of Elections audit into his campaign account that became public the previous year, and found more than $7,000 worth of spending from his campaign account that was not accounted for on his campaign finance reports from his 2018 run for council. The board referred the matter to Neronha for potential prosecution.

The 2018 allegations were outside the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution, but Neronha charged Catala for subsequently failing to file campaign finance reports when he ran for council in 2022.

The sole witness for the state at the trial was Richard E. Thornton, the 20-year Board of Elections employee who directs the campaign finance division and audited Catala’s account. Thornton testified Wednesday that he’d first encountered Catala during his unsuccessful campaign in 2014 for the Providence City Council, and again when he ran for office in 2018 and 2022.

Thornton testified that he personally met with Catala about his deficient campaign finance reports in August 2022. Catala brought with him campaign finance reports from 2018 that hadn’t been filed, he said. Those reports remain “incomplete and non-compliant” to this day, Thornton told the Globe, because Catala did not itemize his contributions and expenditures.

Thornton testified that Catala had signed and dated an affidavit that he would abide by campaign finance laws, and that he would be his own treasurer on his campaign.

Under questioning by Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl, Thornton said that he met with Catala personally because “I wanted to make sure he was aware of what he needed to do in 2022. He indicated that he was concentrating on the upcoming election.”

Ahead of the September 2022 primary election, Catala continued to fail to file the required reports, Thornton said. He testified that he sent Catala multiple notices of noncompliance, but that the reports have still not been filed. (Catala lost the race for City Council.)

Catala also filed his campaign finance reports for his 2014 campaign three years late, according to Thornton. He appealed the fines and got $10,000 waived by the Board of Elections.

Under cross-examination, Thornton acknowledged that there is discretion in determining whether to to recommend that a candidate is referred to the attorney general for potential prosecution. He said it’s typically done when “there’s a pattern of noncompliance that’s willful, and we’re not getting any kind of remedy from the candidate.”

The state rested after Thornton’s testimony, and Catala rested without presenting a defense.

Asked outside the courtroom why he decided not to take the stand, Catala said his attorney had advised him not to comment. He did not respond to questions about why he still has not filed his campaign finance reports from 2022.

Catala’s criminal case has prompted frustration from some members of the NAACP, who have called on him to resign and explored removing him from office last year after he was arrested for a second time in August.

The assault charge, which was later dropped, stemmed from a Providence police call to Catala’s house where officers found a man “visibly bleeding from his nose,” noting his “face was covered in blood and he had blood on his hands,” according to a police report.

The charge was dropped in September after the alleged victim in the case did not cooperate with prosecutors.

La’Juan Allen, a board member at the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC who is also a member of the NAACP, said Catala’s criminal case is damaging the reputation of the organization.

“He absolutely should resign,” Allen told the Globe. He said he is considering running against Catala for president of the NAACP this November.

“I want to see how this trial plays out,” Allen said when reached on Wednesday. He said efforts to oust Catala led by another member, Shirley Francis-Fraser, had stalled. Francis-Fraser could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

“I think if there’s a conviction that there will be a bigger appetite to do that,” Allen said.

Jim Vincent, the previous longtime NAACP president whom Catala beat in the November 2022 election, told the Globe he has not yet decided if he’ll run for president again.





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.