Drug investigation in Randolph nets 763 pounds of marijuana, charges against three, police say

The investigation began after the Randolph police drug control unit received reports of the alleged distribution of drugs from a Randolph residence. The investigation that followed led them to additional locations in Braintree, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement.

A months-long drug trafficking investigation in Randolph and Braintree led to the recovery of 763 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth $1.5 million, and charges against three men, Randolph police said Wednesday.

On Jan. 11, police executed multiple search warrants in Randolph and Braintree. As a result, police recovered approximately 763 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.5 million, numerous boxes of THC candy, numerous jars of THC Oil, and $468,713 in cash, the statement said.

Advertisement

Mukunda Znajmiecka, 37, of Braintree, and Clifford Saint-Jean, 25, of Braintree, were arrested last Thursday in Braintree.

Znajmiecka was charged by Braintree police with trafficking Marijuana over 100 lbs., possession of a class-C substance (Psilocybin mushrooms), possession of a class-E substance (steroids), and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to Marag.

Saint-Jean was charged by Braintree police with trafficking Marijuana over 100 lbs. and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

A third individual, 34, of Braintree, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws. His name cannot be released until after the arraignment.

The Randolph Police Drug Control Unit was assisted by the Randolph Police Street Crimes Unit, Braintree Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Norfolk CPAC, Massachusetts State Police CINRET South and the DEA Boston Task Force 5.

Znajmiecka and Saint-Jean were arraigned in Quincy District Court on Jan. 12.

Znajmiecka pleaded non guilty at his arraignment and was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. He is due back on Feb. 14 in Quincy District Court for a pre-trial conference, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

Saint-Jean also pleaded not guilty, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, and is due to return Feb. 14.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.