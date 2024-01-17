SJC pauses state brothel ring cases; alleged buyers have until Mon. to file motions for closed hearings

The Globe reported last week that 28 people accused of buying sex from the brothel ring that allegedly operated in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C. suburbs were slated to appear before a judge magistrate on Jan. 18, 19, and 22 to determine whether there is enough evidence for prosecutors to charge them criminally.

A single justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday postponed the legal proceedings against men suspected of buying sex from a high-end prostitution ring and gave them until Monday to contest a recent decision that magistrate hearings in their cases will be public.

The hearings were initially slated to be held behind closed doors, as is common for show-cause magistrate hearings, but clerk magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey ruled last month to open them to the public after the Boston Globe and other outlets filed appeals.

On Wednesday, Justice Frank M. Gaziano granted a request from 13 of the defendants, identified only as John Does, to intervene in the media outlets’ case and argue for closed hearings.

“These individuals shall have until 4 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024, to file their joint response to the petition” for public hearings, he wrote.

Authorities have not identified the 28 people who are accused of buying sex. They haven’t been arrested and were summoned to appear in court for hearings. Applications for criminal complaints won’t be made public unless the magistrate grants the request, allowing prosecutors to move forward, according to court officials.

The case captured national attention in November when federal authorities charged three people accused of operating the prostitution ring that catered to wealthy clientele and said the client list included elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers.

Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, is accused of leading the interstate prostitution network. She is charged along with James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, with violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings. All three have pleaded not guilty and are being held pending trial.

Last month, the US attorney’s office said the Homeland Security Investigations task force that investigated the case had asked state authorities to pursue criminal charges against the 28 suspected customers. Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said a Cambridge police officer assigned to the task force filed the applications for criminal complaints against the alleged “sex buyers” in Cambridge District Court.

A 2008 rule issued by the chief justice of the state’s trial court states that “presumptively, show cause hearings [in state court] are private and closed to the public,” but people or organizations may petition for public access.

“If the application is one of special public significance and the magistrate concludes that legitimate public interests outweigh the accused’s right of privacy, the hearing may be opened to the public and should be conducted in the formal atmosphere of a courtroom,” the rule states.

