A Supreme Court case with some Rhode Island ties

The US Supreme Court is going to have a bit of Rhode Island flavor today when it hears oral arguments in a long-running case that involves herring fishermen and the US Commerce Department, which is now run by former governor Gina Raimondo.

The case is considered significant because it could wipe out a 40-year-old decision – known as the Chevron deference – that requires courts to defer to federal agencies to interpret ambiguous laws passed by Congress. Conservatives have long sought to overturn the ruling, arguing that it gives too much power to those agencies.

SCOTUSblog has a fantastic breakdown of the case – it involves two separate lawsuits, one that was heard by the US District Court for Rhode Island – but the gist is that the commercial fishing companies are challenging a directive from the National Marine Fisheries Service (which is part of Raimondo’s agency) that required the fishing industry to cover the costs of observers who monitor their fish intake.