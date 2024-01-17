Suspicious death in Dunkin’ parking lot in Concord, N.H., under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ store in Concord, N.H., Tuesday night.

His death is considered suspicious and the state medical examiner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death Wednesday, according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which oversees homicide investigations in New Hampshire.

“Based on information currently known to investigators, all parties have been identified and it does not appear at this time that there is any ongoing threat to the public,” Formella’s office said in a statement.