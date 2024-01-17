A Swampscott teenager was beaten to death at a popular overlook in 1974. His killer has never been found.

A baseball bat with distinctive markings could help unravel a decades-old mystery surrounding the brutal killing of a Swampscott teenager.

The 31-inch wooden Louisville Slugger was discovered near Henry Bedard Jr. when his lifeless body was found under a pile of leaves in a wooded area in Swampscott on Dec. 17, 1974.

Bedard, 15, had been beaten to death. His killer has never been caught.

Bedard, a high school sophomore, had been reported missing the day before, which was a Monday. After school, he went to CVS and did some Christmas shopping. After buying some perfume for his sister, he was seen walking into a wooded area by the town’s public works yard. The rocky ledge that overlooked the yard, known as “S.V.” for “Swampscott View,” was a popular hangout spot for kids.

The baseball bat found near Bedard’s body had cryptic markings. It appeared that the Roman numeral VI — or perhaps a letter K or M or N, and some other lines, depending on how you look at it — was carved into the knob, which was stamped with the number 1.

On Dec. 23, 1974, the Lynn Daily Item reported that Stanley Bondelevitch, the high school athletic director at the time, said the markings looked as if “someone stood the bat on end and put a branding iron on it.”

After the murder, investigators asked the public for help in identifying the owner of the bat.

In January 1975, State Police Detective Lieutenant Alfred Duemling, an investigator for the Essex district attorney’s office, said police had contacted many Little League officials in the hopes they might recognize the bat’s unique markings.

“The bat has been viewed by a lot of Little League coaches and managers, but we haven’t been able to find out who owned it,” Duemling told the Globe at the time,

All these years later, police are still hopeful that someone can come forward with information about the killing.

“If someone out there knows something, saw something or heard something, they are encouraged to contact the police department with any information,” police wrote in December, on the 49th anniversary of Bedard’s death. “Sometimes the smallest detail is what is needed.”

While it’s not known why Bedard went to the rocky ledge off Suffolk Avenue, it’s “possible he was going there to meet someone,” police wrote. “The murderer(s) could have been someone he knew or a random act of violence.”

This article about Henry Bedard Jr. appeared in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 1974. Boston Globe archives

Today there’s a Facebook group that was established in memory of Bedard and a website (henrybedard.wordpress.com) was created to raise awareness about his unsolved murder.

Anyone with information that can help investigators solve this case can contact the Swampscott Police Department at 781- 595-1111; Detective Sergeant Candace Doyle at cdoyle@swampscottpolice.com; Detective Michael Chandler at mchandler@swampscottpolice.com; or State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office at 978-745-8908.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.