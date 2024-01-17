Taunton man identified as person struck and killed on Route 1 in Wrentham

A Taunton man was identified as the person killed Tuesday when he was struck by two vehicles, including a truck with a snowplow, on Route 1 in Wrentham, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Royster, 42, was walking on Route 1 when he was struck by an SUV and then a truck with a snowplow, said Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath. The truck was not actively plowing at the time, McGrath said.

Both drivers stopped after the crash.