Taunton man identified as person struck and killed on Route 1 in Wrentham

A Taunton man was identified as the person killed Tuesday when he was struck by two vehicles, including a truck with a snowplow, on Route 1 in Wrentham, authorities said Wednesday.
Patrick Royster, 42, was walking on Route 1 when he was struck by an SUV and then a truck with a snowplow, said Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath. The truck was not actively plowing at the time, McGrath said.
Both drivers stopped after the crash.
The investigation into Royster’s death and whether criminal charges will be filed is ongoing, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
The crash caused the closure of Route 1 between Madison and Thurston streets as police investigated, officials said.
This is a developing story.
