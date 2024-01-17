Woonsocket man charged with providing false information on application to purchase a gun

Woonsocket police officers had arrested Navarro in December 2022, charging him with domestic breaking and entering, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Wilfredo Navarro, 30, was charged by the state attorney general’s office with providing false information while trying to buy a gun, after an investigation that involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A Woonsocket man facing domestic violence charges and ordered not to contact the victim was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to buy a gun.

When Navarro was arraigned in District Court in December 2022 and in Providence County Superior Court in August 2023, he was released on bail and ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim, according to court records.

However, three months after his arraignment in Superior Court, Navarro attempted to buy a gun, the attorney general’s office said.

Federal law prohibits people from buying guns and ammunition if they are subject to restraining orders, or if they are under indictment for a crime punishable by more than a year in prison.

Navarro fell into that category, according to the attorney general’s office. So, when he filled out an application on Nov. 11, 2023, to buy a Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic handgun from Big Bear Hunting & Fishing in Glocester, the National Instant Background Check System flagged that Navarro was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The attorney general’s office alleged that Navarro lied on the federal application by denying that he was subject to a court order restraining him from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner, and lied by denying that he was currently under indictment or information for a felony, or any other crime which a judge could impose a possible sentence of more than a year.

“Ensuring that those who are charged with violent crimes, including and especially those of a domestic nature, don’t obtain guns is critical to keeping our communities safe from gun violence,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement.

Navarro was presented as a violator of his bail on Wednesday. A bail violation hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.





