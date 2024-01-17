‘Déjà vu’: Congress kicks off 2024 retreading the same old battles

As the new 2024 election year kicks off, members of Congress are describing a sense of déjà vu and “Groundhog Day” as they retread the fights they’ve been having, in some cases, for the better part of a decade.

WASHINGTON — Since lawmakers returned to the Capitol earlier this month, congressional hearings veered into fights about a “Russia collusion hoax” and the Jan. 6 insurrection. They’re sputtering over a rapidly approaching government funding deadline, and House Republicans are debating whether to hold the president’s son in contempt as they pursue multiple possible impeachments with massive political undertones.

“It’s sort of déjà vu all over again,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a key proponent of the theory that Donald Trump may have violated the “emoluments clause” of the Constitution in his business dealings with foreign entities while in office. He defended Democrats’ continued hounding of the argument four years later. “I still think it’s a very important issue. . . . We’re going to see a replay of these issues, I think, in many dramatic and important ways.”

Presidential election years always are lighter on legislating in Congress, as lawmakers focus on keeping their seats and trying to help their respective party secure the White House. But this year’s political dynamic brings an unusual level of perpetual conflict. That’s in no small part due to the Republican presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, who continues to falsely deny the 2020 election results that booted him from office. It also reflects a Congress where grievances have become increasingly personal and both parties insist impossible to overcome, as each accuses the other of cynically trying to muddy the waters for political gain.

And it’s not like there aren’t important things they need to be doing. Government hasn’t been funded for more than a few weeks at a time since October, and Congress is set to punt on compromising again until March. As war drags on in Ukraine and Israel, funding for those key allies is mired in negotiations over US border policies, with Republicans looking to use the foreign aid as leverage for their immigration priorities as migrant crossings mount. Some are flat-out opposed to supporting Ukraine against Russia at all.

But if there was any urgency around any of these matters, it was not evident before Congress left for the long weekend last week.

In a House Oversight Committee hearing, lawmakers argued about whether to hold President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in contempt of Congress for not sitting for a deposition in defiance of a subpoena (the younger Biden previously offered to provide public testimony instead). A decision on whether to do so could come this week and with it, almost certainly, more time-sucking fighting.

As Republicans derided the Bidens, Democrats pointed to Republican colleagues on the committee who had defied subpoenas related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. In a back-and-forth session that devolved into an all-day affair, Democrats rehashed alleged impropriety by Trump when he was in office, while Republicans dismissed their concerns as part of a “hoax” reaching back to 2016.

The same theme was repeating in other committee rooms across the Capitol. In a House Judiciary Committee hearing also focused on holding Hunter Biden in contempt, Democrats called out the chair, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, for failing to respond to their subpoena over Jan. 6. A third committee began proceedings that will likely lead to an impeachment vote for the Homeland Security secretary, mainly based on Republicans’ frustration over immigration at the border. There, a Democrat used his question time to bolster the rationale for impeaching Trump in 2019.

On the House floor, conservatives blocked any legislative action in protest of Speaker Mike Johnson’s agreement with Democrats on overall government funding numbers in hopes of a more conservative outcome, even with a partial shutdown looming this Friday. It was a reminder that the dynamics that have plagued Republicans for the past year of their majority have in no way subsided despite the change in leadership. Talk has resurfaced about the possibility that hard-liners could try to remove Johnson from the job.

Meanwhile, polls show voters’ top concerns this election year include the economy, health care, education, crime, and democracy itself.

But while lawmakers acknowledge the repetition of the arguments and express hope their political rivals will focus on real issues instead, they insist the old fights are still very alive and worth having.

“It is a bit like Groundhog Day,” said California Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat who led Trump’s first impeachment proceeding. He was one of the Judiciary Committee members alleging hypocrisy by Jordan, and whose name was invoked repeatedly by Oversight Republicans claiming it was he who committed the original sin in 2019 by pursuing Trump’s impeachment.

Schiff argued it was Republicans who were keeping the fights alive by seeking to give political cover to Trump, who continues to push lies about the 2020 election as he also faces four criminal trials, two related to trying to overturn the results.

“The fish rots from the head and Donald Trump is the head of the Republican Party, and I don’t see much changing as long as he’s there,” Schiff said. “I do think that ironically, our democracy is more vulnerable today, a week after the anniversary of Jan. 6, the than it was a week after the original Jan. 6 ... (when) people were not continuing to push out the Big Lie. Today, they’re redoubling all of that.”

Republicans, though, say Democrats are the ones playing politics, even as their impeachment inquiries have failed to turn up clear evidence of impeachable offenses. Oversight Chair Representative James Comer of Kentucky said his committee had plenty of other substantive hearings set for the year, as well.

“We’ve got lots of probes and lots of investigation. This is the one that gets all the press,” Comer said, as he defended the work nonetheless. “But I think public corruption is an issue.”

Democrats similarly defended the reintroduction of past grievances, including their colleagues’ involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of 2020, saying that past is prologue given what Republicans are looking to do this year.

“That’s not ancient history,” said Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly, an Oversight Committee Democrat who particularly noted his GOP colleagues’ own defiance of subpoenas. But he cast doubt on some of his fellow Democrats’ talking points.

“Given the magnitude, the enormity of everything we’re dealing with, threats to democracy, insurrection . . . emoluments looks like kind of a backseat issue,” Connolly said. “Given everything else, I’m not sure that’s the front-burner issue Democrats want to emphasize.”

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a key Republican figure in Trump’s efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election, said he hopes Congress can get past some of its fights.

“I sure hope so. I mean, our nation’s in peril,” Johnson said, citing policy challenges mounting for the country. He defended the Hunter Biden investigations, saying that if he were the son of a Republican president, it would be taken more seriously. But then, asked about Democrats’ assertions that that’s exactly what happened with Trump’s businesses when his children were running them under his presidency, Johnson, too, reached into history.

“The entire ‘Trump collusion with Russia’ was a false narrative,” Johnson said. “It was a hoax. It was perpetrated by the Hillary Clinton campaign, and they all knew it. ... Where’s the accountability for that?”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.