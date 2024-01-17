Give Mayo a chance to show Patriots fans what he can do as coach

I’m glad that the Patriots settled on a new coach and that current and former players are rooting for his success (“Mayo a milestone pick for Patriots,” Page A1, Jan. 13). Jerod Mayo was a great player and seems like a great person. I was disappointed when Ben Volin sowed doubt in the Krafts’ decision hours after the team’s announcement (“Many questions follow decision to hire Mayo,” Sports, Jan. 14). Mayo should and will be judged, accordingly, based on the team’s performance next season and on moves he makes this off season. There was no need to attack the decision so quickly and without seeing results. In addition, it was over-the-top to insinuate that Mayo will be a yes-man and that he’ll command a lower salary than other coaches in the current market.

As a fan, I’m sad that the era of Tom Brady and now Bill Belichick is over, but I’m excited for the next chapter. I’ll wait until the 2024 season kicks off before I pass judgment.