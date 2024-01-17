Nuclear ambitions in the push for renewable energy

The immense costs and uncertain timelines of nuclear power are unlikely to have investors beating down the door, especially in light of the collapse in the United States of the NuScale six-unit small modular reactor, or SMR, project late last year when estimated costs rose more than 50 percent and customers fled, prompting its own CEO to declare it a “dead horse.”

In their Jan. 9 op-ed, “The world wants to triple nuclear energy: What will it take?” Ernest J. Moniz and Armond Cohen write, rather presumptuously, as if the global desire for more nuclear power is a foregone conclusion. But the 24 countries that joined a declaration at the COP28 climate summit to triple global nuclear power installation by 2050 are hardly reflective of “the world.” Meanwhile, the authors fail to mention the declaration also made at COP28 by almost 120 countries to triple global renewable energy by 2030, 20 years sooner than the nuclear plan.

The NuScale plan, subsidized by the US Department of Energy, would have seen power purchases across seven states for electricity from a reactor considered the front-runner in the SMR campaign Moniz and Cohen so heartily endorse (as long as taxpayers and international financial institutions help shoulder the costs). Instead, disillusioned investors are suing the company.

Beating the nuclear dead horse has been going on for decades. Yet it remains by far the slowest and most expensive way to generate electricity, wasting precious time and money. This makes nuclear power entirely unsuitable for addressing a climate crisis that is upon us now.

Nuclear power also is inherently dangerous. Changing the regulatory framework is a smokescreen for weakening safety margins to speed up production and reduce costs.

What the world wants and needs is fast, affordable, and safer renewable energy, not another Chernobyl.

Linda Pentz Gunter

International specialist

Beyond Nuclear

Takoma Park, Md.





Fusion projects are promising

My first thought upon reading “The world wants to triple nuclear energy: What will it take?” was: What does Bill Gates think? He has been working on developing a small modular reactor in Wyoming.

I also wonder about the state of a nuclear fusion reactor in Japan, and I’ve been following the progress of the Commonwealth Fusion Systems project here in Massachusetts. If they are successful, will we be able to focus resources on these approaches and phase out both fossil fuels and any clean energy technologies that may become obsolete?

One likely scenario is the repurposing of wind turbine bases. So-called rigs to reefs projects have been used to convert oil rigs to marine habitats. Couldn’t wind turbines be even more suited to serve as marine habitats for fish and the fish industry? Already the turbines powering Block Island are known for being a marine life mecca. This is happening while the wind turbines are working. After about 25 years wind turbines will approach the end of their lifespan and be dismantled. The base, a costly item to remove, could stay put and continue to nurture marine life without the pollutants associated with oil rigs.

Fusion energy reactors may be our new powerful source of clean energy, and wind farms would continue to be in service to our marine life and fishing industry whether the turbines are spinning or not.

Jan Kubiac

Hyannis