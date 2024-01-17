Layoff process doesn’t exactly put the ‘human’ in human resources

It seems ironic that an article with the headline “ ‘The people side of tech’ ” ( Business, Jan. 8 ) documents a “gut wrenching” decision to lay off close to 500 people. These employees were informed by email only within minutes of the layoff announcement, and email and Slack accounts were immediately cut off, giving those who were laid off no opportunity to let their colleagues know why they wouldn’t be showing up for work the next day. Yet the main “glitch” mentioned in the story was that some employees did not receive personal calls and therefore did not have the opportunity to hand off customer projects.

Advertisement

It seems quite an omission not to have at least some mention of the well-documented negative emotional and health impacts of these layoff practices on those who are let go. “Gut wrenching”? Yes, but more for those laid off than for the management team.

Christina Luconi may prefer to describe her HR role as “ ‘the people side’ of corporate culture,” but whatever name one chooses, unless current layoff practices change, there is no longer anything “human” left in human resources.

Ellen Hoffman

Brookline