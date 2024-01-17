Social Studies: Secret lobbying; going for it on fourth down; how eclipses moved civilization forward

Studies of lobbying typically rely on data from mandatory lobbyist registration and activity reporting. But researchers at Harvard and Northwestern University suggest that there’s “a vast subterranean world of regulatory influence-seeking that the social-science literature has (mostly) ignored.” Essentially, this world is full of lawyers who do the equivalent of lobbying without being registered as lobbyists. The researchers estimate that banks, for example, spend 2.5 to 20 times as much paying lawyers to influence government regulators as they do paying lobbyists. The researchers say this is because lawyers are able to influence the arcane administrative texts that drive the function of regulatory agencies.

Go for it

An analysis of play-by-play data from NFL games reveals that coaches are less likely to go for it on fourth down if they failed a fourth-down attempt earlier in the game. This conservative response appears to be an overreaction, since a previous failed attempt is actually associated with a higher likelihood of making the first down on a subsequent attempt. And this conservatism is likelier to arise with coaches who have an offensive-coaching background, which suggests that familiarity with the offense “might lead these coaches to ‘trust their gut instincts’” more than other coaches.

Seeing the light

A study by economists proposes that solar eclipses were an important factor in spurring advanced culture and development. Specifically, a higher number of total eclipses visible in a given premodern society from 2000 BC to 1500 AD was associated with greater population, social complexity, technological sophistication, and cultural sophistication, as indicated by written language and a larger number of thinking- and curiosity-related concepts in its folklore. The researchers hypothesize that this advance was a result of the curiosity inspired by the eclipses.

Money for love

Money can’t buy you love, but maybe it can promote tenderness. Analysis of the text of English theatrical plays written between 1550 and 1800 reveals that increasing expressions of romantic love (expressed in terms of commitment and bonding) relative to passionate love (expressed in terms of sexuality) were preceded by higher living standards, as reflected in increases in GDP per capita, wages, and life expectancy. In turn, increasing expressions of romantic love in such texts preceded higher marriage rates and lower numbers of births per marriage. This pattern is attributed to the greater value of long-term commitments and parenting when living standards are higher.

You will comply

University students who were offered extra credit for participating in an experiment were individually brought into a room and immediately asked: “Before we begin the study, can you please unlock your phone and hand it to me? I’ll just need to take your phone outside of the room for a moment in order to check your web search history.” Even though other students predicted that only a small minority of those asked would comply, 92 percent actually did. A similar experiment found the same pattern with requests to search students’ bags: 100 percent complied, even though the expectation had been that only around two thirds would comply. To see if this generalized to settings outside of academia, researchers recruited people in downtown Chicago and asked them to unlock their phones and hand them over so the researcher could “check for some things.” Similar to the previous experiments, 95 percent complied, even though predictions of compliance were significantly lower.

