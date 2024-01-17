Students chart a vision for the T

Their teacher, associate professor Russell Seidle, shared students’ findings and chatted with me recently about their recommendations. “I left the course feeling more optimistic,” he said.

After conducting a survey, reviewing market data, and studying other cities, both in the United States and abroad, here’s one of their key recommendations: faster buses.

Because differential calculus and ancient Sanskrit are too easy for some people, a group of sophomore business students at Suffolk University took on the ultimate academic challenge last semester: fixing the T.

”The perceptions that people have of the T, positive or negative, are somewhat intractable,” he said, and those perceptions “really influence the optimism or lack of optimism about what might change.”

“Where a course like this is valuable is if students are really thinking in innovative long-term ways,” he said. “The proposals they have can be a way of influencing the T and also public perceptions about what is possible.”

One proposal he shared, by students Franceska Lucaj, Liz Pham, Nataijah King Whittle, and Nicholas Bates, emphasized bus rapid transit. “Data shows that 39 percent of bus riders in Boston come from zero-vehicle households, and 42 percent come from low-income households,” the students wrote in their proposal, highlighting “the critical role of buses for individuals who lack private vehicles or come from low-income backgrounds.” They also suggested integrating the T more closely with rideshare services, including by adding pick-up and drop-off spots at stations.

The project reflects a new style of teaching business students at Suffolk, Seidle said, one that asks them to engage in “wicked global problems.” That, in fact, was the name of the course: “Honors Wicked Global Problems.”

Suffolk isn’t the only school using the T as a laboratory for students. CommonWealth Beacon recently published work by a group of MIT students who proposed ways to improve connectivity between Kendall Square and Logan Airport. Their findings also placed great emphasis on buses.

Such findings are not terribly surprising: cheaper, more flexible buses tend to get high marks in abstract, technocratic planning exercises. Bus rapid transit refers to practices like creating separate, protected lanes for buses and adjusting stoplights so that buses get green lights at intersections — strategies that are far cheaper than building subways.

The inherent advantage of buses over other types of transit hasn’t totally overcome the snob factor, though. For the next project, maybe some advertising students at some local school can come up with a way to change those perceptions?

