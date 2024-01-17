Joe Mazzulla reflects on job after sudden death of Warriors assistant coach

“It could all be gone any second,” Mazzulla said. “So as important as this job is and as serious as it is and how people think it’s life and death all the time, it’s really not. It’s just a really fun opportunity in something that we get to do.

Mazzulla was preparing for his team’s game against the Spurs later in the night, and he said the sobering news gave them an important dose of perspective.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was sitting in an office with several staff members Wednesday when they received word that Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević had died from a heart attack at the age of 46.

“But when something like that happens, it’s scary and I think it puts things in a ton of perspective. And you have to value the time and relationships and the opportunity that we get, because you don’t know how long you can be afforded to do it.

“So I was definitely just really hurt by that as a coach, just even thinking something like that could happen to one of your coaches, players or his family. It’s tough.”

Milojević, 46, was in his third season with the Warriors. During his first year, he helped guide Golden State to its 2022 NBA Finals win against the Celtics. Milojević was a star player in Serbia, and he served as a mentor to other players from his country, including former MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets.

“[Warriors coach Steve Kerr] was really, really fond of this guy,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “I didn’t know him very well … but I talked to a couple people back in Belgrade today and they were devastated. He just had such a bright future. It was all there for him. I think this was his third year with Steve and he had everything going for him.”

The Celtics held a moment of silence for Milojević prior to Wednesday’s game.

Extra serving of Mayo

Mazzulla is eager to reconnect with Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who was introduced at a press conference Wednesday. Mazzulla said that when he visited Patriots practices in the past, he sat in on linebackers and defensive backs meetings led by Mayo and assistant coach Steve Belichick.

“Just his ability to think the game,” Mazzulla said. “I liked the relationship he built with his linebackers and DBs. Those film sessions were intentional but they were built on relationships. You could really see that.

“As far as advice, [I don’t really have any]. He’s been around a long time. He’s coached and played. I don’t need to give him any of that. But he does have my support. I can’t wait to go over there and sit with him and just kind of learn from him.”

Pop sends barb White’s way

The Celtics were without center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and guard Derrick White (left ankle sprain) on Wednesday. When Popovich was asked about the ascension of White, whom he coached in San Antonio from 2017-22, he could not resist a playful jab about his absence.

“He’s afraid of us,” Popovich said. “He’s not playing tonight. He’s sitting it out. I had stuff planned for him. We were gonna destroy him, so he sat out.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.