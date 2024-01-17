Celtics easily sink Spurs, move to 20-0 at home

And it was a low-stress, enjoyable night for the fans here. They got to witness Wembanyama make a few plays that showed why he is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, and they got to watch their team roll to a breezy 117-98 win that stretched their franchise-record home start to 20-0.

On Wednesday, however, Boston got a rare respite when Victor Wembanyama and the seven-win Spurs came to TD Garden.

Last week, during one of the Celtics’ more grueling stretches, forward Jayson Tatum said he had read that his team had the NBA’s easiest remaining schedule. He then used an expletive to make it clear that it certainly did not feel that way.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had 24 points for Boston, and Jrue Holiday drilled 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. The Celtics, who were without Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Derrick White (ankle), made 18 of 38 3-pointers. Wembanyama had 27 points in just 27 minutes to pace the Spurs.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama remains a curiosity, and this season he is going around the NBA and introducing himself to fans in each opposing city for the first time. He showed glimpses of what the hype is about during his five-minute first-quarter stint.

He rolled to the rim for an alley-oop before hitting a pair of 3-pointers. But within these highlights there were moments he looked very much like a thin, inexperienced rookie who is physically overmatched.

He awkwardly lost the ball on one drive against the sturdy Al Horford and coughed up a turnover soon after. During his second-quarter stint he flopped trying to draw a charge against Neemias Queta and surrendered a dunk, and then lost the ball inside — leading to a Pritchard 3-pointer at the other end. The Celtics had little trouble keeping him away from the rim at either end.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, halftime arrived and he had 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting, in just 12 minutes. None of those numbers really did anything to make the Spurs a threat, of course. It did not help their cause that the Celtics simply could not miss from beyond the arc.

After connecting on 4 of 6 tries in Boston’s win over the Raptors on Monday, guard Jrue Holiday smiled and admitted he has been left open this season more than ever, with opponents forced into seemingly impossible choices by the Celtics’ array of weapons.

Even with Porzingis and White out Wednesday, Holiday found space to be damaging. He drained all four of his first-half 3-pointers and the Celtics made 8 of 9 as a team in the second quarter.

Tatum continued his scorching stretch, too, going 7 for 11 from the field. His side-step dagger late in the second quarter was followed by one by Horford, sending the Celtics to halftime with a 70-45 lead.

They scored the first five points of the third quarter to stretch their advantage to 30 points, and it looked like it would be another short night for the stars. But the intensity level dipped and the Spurs took advantage by finding success in the paint, unspooling a 23-6 run that pulled them within 81-68.

Boston’s lead never felt in danger, but the rally at least ensured that it would have to work for the win. The Celtics led by 16 at the start of the fourth and used an 11-2 rally with Tatum on the bench to regain control.

Advertisement

With three minutes left and the Celtics leading, 114-94, rookie forward Jordan Walsh checked in to make his Celtics debut. With the crowd cheering every time he touched the ball, he grabbed four rebounds but missed his only shot, a 3-pointer.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.