EMass girls’ basketball: It’s still Foxborough, Bishop Feehan 1-2 in Globe Top 20

Some slight movement near the top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings highlights this week’s update.
In another Catholic Central League showdown, Bishop Feehan made a statement on the road with a 52-32 victory against Cathedral. Bishop Fenwick also took care of business against Central Catholic to move up. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s snow ruled out a rematch of the two stalwarts after Feehan beat Fenwick in overtime on Dec. 22.
Wellesley notched a 36-29 victory against Bridgewater-Raynham on Sunday. The Raiders’ five-game win streak paved the way to a spot in the rankings just before they face Walpole on Wednesday.
The group of outside contenders is crowded, including Acton-Boxborough, Norwell, Peabody, Sandwich, Weymouth, and Winchester, among others.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll:
The Globe poll as of Jan. 18, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Foxborough
|8-1-0
|1
|2.
|Bishop Feehan
|6-2-0
|2
|3.
|Bishop Fenwick
|8-1-0
|4
|4.
|Cathedral
|7-3-0
|3
|5.
|Medfield
|8-1-0
|5
|6.
|St. Mary’s
|10-3-0
|6
|7.
|Woburn
|8-1-0
|7
|8.
|Norwood
|7-1-0
|8
|9.
|Oliver Ames
|6-2-0
|9
|10.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|8-0-0
|11
|11.
|Billerica
|8-0-0
|12
|12.
|Central Catholic
|7-3-0
|13
|13.
|Andover
|8-1-0
|14
|14.
|Pentucket
|8-1-0
|15
|15.
|Needham
|7-2-0
|16
|16.
|Walpole
|5-4-0
|17
|17.
|Wakefield
|6-2-0
|18
|18.
|Dartmouth
|11-0-0
|19
|19.
|Wellesley
|7-1-0
|–
|20.
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|7-2-0
|10
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.