EMass girls’ basketball: It’s still Foxborough, Bishop Feehan 1-2 in Globe Top 20

In another Catholic Central League showdown, Bishop Feehan made a statement on the road with a 52-32 victory against Cathedral. Bishop Fenwick also took care of business against Central Catholic to move up. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s snow ruled out a rematch of the two stalwarts after Feehan beat Fenwick in overtime on Dec. 22.

Some slight movement near the top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings highlights this week’s update.

Wellesley notched a 36-29 victory against Bridgewater-Raynham on Sunday. The Raiders’ five-game win streak paved the way to a spot in the rankings just before they face Walpole on Wednesday.

The group of outside contenders is crowded, including Acton-Boxborough, Norwell, Peabody, Sandwich, Weymouth, and Winchester, among others.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll:

No. Team Record Previous 1. Foxborough 8-1-0 1 2. Bishop Feehan 6-2-0 2 3. Bishop Fenwick 8-1-0 4 4. Cathedral 7-3-0 3 5. Medfield 8-1-0 5 6. St. Mary’s 10-3-0 6 7. Woburn 8-1-0 7 8. Norwood 7-1-0 8 9. Oliver Ames 6-2-0 9 10. Notre Dame (Hingham) 8-0-0 11 11. Billerica 8-0-0 12 12. Central Catholic 7-3-0 13 13. Andover 8-1-0 14 14. Pentucket 8-1-0 15 15. Needham 7-2-0 16 16. Walpole 5-4-0 17 17. Wakefield 6-2-0 18 18. Dartmouth 11-0-0 19 19. Wellesley 7-1-0 – 20. Bridgewater-Raynham 7-2-0 10

