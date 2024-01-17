fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: It’s still Foxborough, Bishop Feehan 1-2 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: It’s still Foxborough, Bishop Feehan 1-2 in Globe Top 20

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2024, 36 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Some slight movement near the top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings highlights this week’s update.

In another Catholic Central League showdown, Bishop Feehan made a statement on the road with a 52-32 victory against Cathedral. Bishop Fenwick also took care of business against Central Catholic to move up. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s snow ruled out a rematch of the two stalwarts after Feehan beat Fenwick in overtime on Dec. 22.

Wellesley notched a 36-29 victory against Bridgewater-Raynham on Sunday. The Raiders’ five-game win streak paved the way to a spot in the rankings just before they face Walpole on Wednesday.

The group of outside contenders is crowded, including Acton-Boxborough, Norwell, Peabody, Sandwich, Weymouth, and Winchester, among others.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll:

The Globe poll as of Jan. 18, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough8-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan6-2-02
3.Bishop Fenwick8-1-04
4.Cathedral7-3-03
5.Medfield8-1-05
6.St. Mary’s10-3-06
7.Woburn8-1-07
8.Norwood7-1-08
9.Oliver Ames6-2-09
10.Notre Dame (Hingham)8-0-011
11.Billerica8-0-012
12.Central Catholic7-3-013
13.Andover8-1-014
14.Pentucket8-1-015
15.Needham7-2-016
16.Walpole5-4-017
17.Wakefield6-2-018
18.Dartmouth11-0-019
19.Wellesley7-1-0
20.Bridgewater-Raynham7-2-010

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

