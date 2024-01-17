EMass girls’ basketball: On point, Foxborough’s Camryn Collins headlines Players of the Week

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — A 45-point eruption from the Globe Super Teamer helped the senior guard eclipse 1,000 career points in an 81-40 win against Stoughton on Thursday.

Emily Collins, Winchester — The Globe All-Scholastic forward tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds, helping Winchester secure a much-needed 61-57 victory over Lexington on Friday.

Maggie Elie, Rockland — The senior’s 12-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double helped the Bulldogs survive a 45-44 thriller against Cohasset on Tuesday.