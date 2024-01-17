EMass girls’ basketball: On point, Foxborough’s Camryn Collins headlines Players of the Week

Camryn Collins, Foxborough — A 45-point eruption from the Globe Super Teamer helped the senior guard eclipse 1,000 career points in an 81-40 win against Stoughton on Thursday.
Emily Collins, Winchester — The Globe All-Scholastic forward tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds, helping Winchester secure a much-needed 61-57 victory over Lexington on Friday.
Maggie Elie, Rockland — The senior’s 12-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double helped the Bulldogs survive a 45-44 thriller against Cohasset on Tuesday.
Logan Lomasney, Peabody — With 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, the senior helped the unbeaten Tanners defeat Winthrop, 54-41, on Thursday. She had 23 points in a 1-point loss at Newton North Monday night.
Amy Mariano, New Mission — The senior racked up 33 points on Thursday, helping the Titans prevail against Boston City League foe Fenway, 64-27.
Maddie Oliver, Norwell — Oliver continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 26.5 points and 16 rebounds across two victories against Carver and Middleborough.
