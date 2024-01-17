Jerod Mayo introduced as Patriots coach, says he’s ‘not trying to be Bill’ Belichick

Mayo, who was formally introduced in his new role, started his press conference by referring to owner Robert Kraft not as “Robert” or “Mr. Kraft” or “RKK,” but as “Thunder,” a shortened version of the “Young Thunder Cat” nickname he bestowed upon Kraft when he was a rookie linebacker in 2008. Mayo playfully teased Kraft for mispronouncing his oldest brother’s name, Shermont, saying, “It’s one of those Black names. I’ll help you with that.” He later also poked fun at the 82-year-old Kraft for the large font size of his prepared remarks.

“I’m not trying to be Bill,” Mayo said. “I think that Bill is his own man.”

FOXBOROUGH — One thing was made clear Wednesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium: New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo isn’t looking to emulate his predecessor, Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

The approach was refreshingly disarming and light-hearted, especially contrasted against Belichick’s recurring brusqueness. The 37-year-old Mayo called himself an “open book,” a term that rarely applied to Belichick.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“If you can’t tell by now, I’m a little bit different,” Mayo said. “Even up here.”

Mayo made sure to note there are lessons he will carry from Belichick, his coach for eight years as a player and another five as an assistant. Mayo recognizes the importance of managing expectations, building a trustworthy staff, and maintaining a strong work ethic — staples of Belichick’s 24-year tenure in New England.

But Mayo also emphasized the need to establish his own culture.

Unlike Belichick, who previously said that he’s “not big” on titles, Mayo believes such distinctions are important. The Patriots operated in the 2022 season without formally naming an offensive coordinator, and have not listed anyone as defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia first departed after the 2017 season. Although the team has yet to determine who will serve in those roles next season, Mayo explained why establishing those titles is important.

Advertisement

“No knock to Coach Belichick,” Mayo said. “But I believe titles are important, outward-looking. As far as in the building, I don’t care what your title is. It’s what’s your job? What value do you bring to the organization? I think that’s the most important thing. Sometimes I think in business, in sports, people get caught up in titles. But I also understand the other side. If you want to continue to get promoted, people have to know exactly what you do.”

When describing his approach to hiring coordinators, Mayo stressed the importance of collaboration and diversity of thought.

“I don’t like echo chambers,” Mayo said. “I want people around me that are going to question my ideas or question the way we have done things in the past because, realistically, this game is a lot different than when I was drafted in 2008.”

Those comments run in direct contrast to how Kraft would describe Belichick’s tenure. As Kraft laid out last week, Belichick controlled every aspect of football operations since Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. He kept one of the NFL’s smallest coaching staffs, filled with individuals with personal connections to him. When the Patriots conducted a search for an offensive coordinator last offseason, every candidate had an existing relationship with Belichick.

Moving forward, it sounds as though the power will no longer be limited to one person. What exactly that setup looks like, however, is unclear.

The Patriots have yet to interview any external candidates for general manager. According to a league source, the team currently does not plan to hire someone to fill that position for next season, instead relying on director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf to take on larger responsibilities.

Advertisement

Asked who would have final say on personnel decisions, Kraft did not have a clear answer. The team seems interested in prioritizing continuity and assessing internal options, before turning to possibilities outside of the organization.

“In the short term, we’re looking for collaboration,” he said. “Our team has a tremendous opportunity to position itself right, given our salary-cap space, and we’ve never drafted — in my 30 years of ownership — we’ve never been drafting as low [No. 3 overall] as we’re drafting. We’re counting on our internal people, whom we’re still learning and evaluating.”

As for how Mayo views his involvement in the personnel department? That, too, seems unclear.

“I believe in leaning on experts in their field,” Mayo said. “Now, will we always do what that expert advises us to do? No, absolutely not. But at the same time, I’m going to go into this thing with no expectations. I said this as a rookie — I wanted to be a sponge and learn as much as I can. We have a lot of people in this building that I can learn from in those regards.”

Mayo already has begun his information-gathering process, requesting interviews with Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for coordinator jobs.

Advertisement

The Patriots have plenty to sort out in the coming weeks and months, from hiring coordinators to signing free agents to further evaluating draft prospects. But Wednesday established at least one thing: Mayo is ready to do things his way.

“We have a good foundation,” he said. “My thing here over the next few weeks is to rebuild some relationships, knock down silos, and collaborate.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.