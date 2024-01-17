What kind of coaching style will Jerod Mayo bring to the Patriots?

But Wednesday, the newest head coach of the Patriots left some hints as to what sort of style he’ll have as the man in charge. Mayo — who was nicknamed “Little Belichick” and “Jerod Belichick” by teammates when he was a player — explained his overriding philosophy, one that didn’t sound all that different from his predecessor’s.

When it comes to figuring out what he might do as the new leader of the Patriots from an X’s-and-O’s standpoint — scheme, personnel, tendencies, hoodie choice, etc. — there’s not a lot to go on. No head coaching experience, no work as a coordinator, and no personnel experience make it difficult to read between the lines on discerning his organizational philosophy.

“We’ve always been a game-plan team, whether you’re talking about offense, defense, or special teams,” Mayo said. “Our philosophy has to be flexible. We’re talking about on-the-field philosophy, but there’s also a philosophy in the building, like [what] you want out of the people who are really leading the team.”

From an X’s-and-O’s standpoint, that will likely manifest itself in a roster with an emphasis on the same sort of physical, versatile attributes we saw on both sides of the ball most of the last two decades. Putting the best possible players in the best possible situations. If you can’t make that work, that’s on the coach.

“He would always say that players win games and coaches lose games,” Mayo said, referencing Bill Belichick. “It’s our job as coaches to put the players in the position to go out there and play to their strengths.”

At the same time, one thing that will differentiate him from Belichick is his résumé. While his predecessor may have been the exception to the rule, the idea of being coached by an ex-player like Mayo was seen as a positive by both current and former Patriots.

“Some coaches don’t understand that it’s a really difficult thing to go out there and tackle a really athletic guy one-on-one in the open field, and if you miss the tackle, well, it’s a little bit more complicated than that,” said former linebacker Rob Ninkovich, a teammate of Mayo’s from 2009-15.

“I think an ex-player definitely has a different perspective on how difficult it is. So players kind of see ex-players a little differently than another coach.”

“I think there is a certain sense of relatability,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones. “He hasn’t been away from playing for too long, or removed from the problems that we had to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Family balance, work, expectations, things like that. I think there’s a little bit more relatability.”

Devin McCourty and others referenced Mayo’s four years away from football when he worked at Optum as beneficial, helping shape him as a leader.

“It’s a weird thing to say, but I think he’s going to have a CEO vibe as a coach,” said McCourty, who was Mayo’s teammate from 2010-15. “Not just the meathead former football player, but he has an element of that, when you hear him speak, you’re like, ‘Man, I would let him run my business. I would let him run my company.’ ”

“I think he’s going to use the intelligence he’s gathered from playing … going to corporate,” said Jones. “Just seeing so many different aspects and bringing that in. A good leader does that. Employs people under them who he can trust and he believes in. I can definitely see him as that person.”

Mayo will not have much time to get acclimated. The Senior Bowl and the combine are next month, free agency starts March 13, and the draft is in April. It will be an accelerated learning curve for a rookie head coach entering one of the most important offseasons in recent franchise history. But it’s one his former teammates believe he’s capable of handling.

“I think the biggest thing is that he’s going to have to learn now to be a head coach,” said McCourty. “You don’t just be a player, an assistant coach, and then right away know everything that goes into being a head coach. You have to now manage so many different things. I think the cool thing is that you get to learn on the job.

“He’s watched Bill, he’s watched other head coaches — his time in Tennessee. You’re going to watch and see what they do. I think he’ll lean on other people; he spoke about that a lot, not having a problem leaning on other people, asking questions. I think he’ll do that.”

In the end, the shadow of Belichick will loom large. Finding a balance between the new and the old when it comes to coaching style will be a challenge initially, but Mayo sounds confident that at least one of Belichick’s overriding philosophies will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not trying to be Bill,” he said. “I think that Bill is his own man. If you can’t tell by now, I’m a little bit different even up here. But what I will say is the more I think about lessons I’ve taken from Bill, hard work works. Hard work works. And that’s what we’re all about.”

