It would have been nice to ask Jonathan Kraft about his role with the Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke alongside Mayo. Current players including Mac Jones, Josh Uche, Jonathan Jones, and Ja’Whaun Bentley watched from the back. So did former players Devin McCourty and Rob Ninkovich. Assistant coach DeMarcus Covington and front office executives Matt Groh, Eliot Wolf, and Steve Cargile attended. The team doctor and head trainer were there. The team dietician. The chief marketing officer. Senior vice president of business affairs Robyn Glaser. And about three dozen football and business staffers whose names and faces we never see.

FOXBOROUGH — Jerod Mayo was introduced as the 15th head coach in Patriots history Wednesday, and, boy, was his press conference well-attended.

The only noticeable absence was the team president, Jonathan Kraft.

“Well, I know Jonathan had planned to be here today,” Robert Kraft said. “He really is running all of the Kraft Group companies, and something has come up today that was really important.

“He’s helping me on an overall basis in the ownership position and would have been here, but one of the other companies had an issue that was critical, and he’s dealing with that.”

Ah. Too bad. Wednesday may have been a momentous day for the Patriots and Krafts — Mayo is just the third head coach they have hired in 31 years of ownership, and also the first Black head coach in team history — but Jonathan Kraft unfortunately couldn’t attend. Not when there’s a logjam down at the cardboard factory.

Of course, Jonathan Kraft wasn’t at the press conference last week announcing Bill Belichick’s firing, either. There must have been an issue at the paper mill.

Jonathan Kraft’s absences apparently had nothing to do with the ESPN article last week that called him “as involved as ever” with the team’s football operation, and that if Belichick were fired, “football operations would be split between Glaser and Jonathan Kraft.”

Jonathan Kraft? Assuming control of the football operation now that Belichick is gone? Pish posh.

“He really serves as — he’s like an equal partner to me in the running of the operations strategically,” Robert Kraft said of his son. “He’s not involved in the day-to-day operations.”

To those of us on the outside, it may look like Jonathan Kraft has nudged his way into the director’s chair after Belichick called most of the shots for the last 24 years. Belichick’s firing created a massive power vacuum inside the Patriots, and it seems that no one other than Jonathan Kraft and Glaser have the clout to fill it.

Glaser, who has been the Krafts’ attorney, strategic adviser, and right-hand woman since 2007, has indeed added a new title: senior adviser to the head coach.

But, alas, Jonathan Kraft is too busy running the Kraft Group to be bothered with trivial football matters such as what to do with the No. 3 overall draft pick, or how to rebuild the NFL’s worst offense. He certainly is too busy to answer questions from reporters about the state of his football team and his role moving forward.

The Patriots have a coach in Mayo but haven’t said who will be the final decision-maker in the front office. Maybe it will be Groh. Or Wolf. Or someone from the outside. It surely won’t be Jonathan Kraft.

The NFL requires each team to identify its ultimate football authority, but the Krafts aren’t showing much urgency to name one. They’ll focus on “collaboration,” Robert Kraft said, and get around to naming a football boss eventually. Maybe it will be before the draft in late April. Maybe not. Who can say? The Patriots haven’t been big on titles the last 24 years, if you haven’t noticed.

“We’re counting on our internal people, whom we’re still learning and evaluating, so we’re going to let that evolve,” Robert Kraft said. “And before key decisions have to be made, we will appoint someone.”

Mayo stressed the importance of official titles during his press conference. That will be one of the biggest differences between him and Belichick.

“I think titles are important — no knock to Coach Belichick, who has been a huge mentor to me,” Mayo said. “I believe titles are important outward looking.

“If you want to continue to get promoted, people have to know exactly what you do.”

Some might say that Jonathan Kraft wants to have the power of running an NFL team without the accountability that comes with it, but that’s not fair. Can’t the man just have his cake and eat it, too, without everyone bothering him?

Some might say that, by being less than forthright about Jonathan Kraft’s role with the football operation, the Krafts are making a bigger deal out of this than necessary. That it would be OK to acknowledge that Jonathan Kraft is eager to implement a new organizational model after absorbing a lot of smart lessons and philosophies about team-building in 31 years of NFL ownership. That while Jonathan Kraft may ultimately have final say over football matters, he’s not going to press his thumb on the scale too often, instead empowering his football experts to make most decisions.

No. The best course of action is to create a mystery around the situation, and contend that absolutely nothing will change.

“It will be the same input that we’ve had for the last three decades,” Robert Kraft said. “The only area that we have really weighed in is when it comes to bringing in people that we might think are not the right character to be here and they have done things in their past. That’s the only time we’ve really weighed in.”

Wednesday was an historic, celebratory day for the Patriots. They may not have another one of these for decades, based on their history.

It’s too bad those pesky Kraft Group side businesses kept Jonathan Kraft from attending.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.