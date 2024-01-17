fb-pixelMike McCarthy will reportedly remain coach of the Dallas Cowboys Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy will reportedly remain coach of the Cowboys despite playoff collapse

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated January 17, 2024, 44 minutes ago
The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round after a loss to the Packers at home.Jess Rapfogel/Associated Press

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have elected to keep Mike McCarthy as their head coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday.

Speculation about McCarthy’s status began after Dallas was eliminated in the wild-card round with a 48-32 loss to Green Bay at home, and it became rampant with Bill Belichick and the Patriots parting ways.

McCarthy is entering the fifth and final year of his contract.

The Cowboys have finished 12-5 in each of the last three seasons under McCarthy and have all ended without a trip to the NFC title game. McCarthy is 42-25 as Cowboys head coach.

