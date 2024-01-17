Mike McCarthy will reportedly remain coach of the Cowboys despite playoff collapse

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have elected to keep Mike McCarthy as their head coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday.
Speculation about McCarthy’s status began after Dallas was eliminated in the wild-card round with a 48-32 loss to Green Bay at home, and it became rampant with Bill Belichick and the Patriots parting ways.
McCarthy is entering the fifth and final year of his contract.
The Cowboys have finished 12-5 in each of the last three seasons under McCarthy and have all ended without a trip to the NFC title game. McCarthy is 42-25 as Cowboys head coach.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.