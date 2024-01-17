Patriots players show up to support their new coach, Jerod Mayo

All of them enthusiastically welcomed the idea of Mayo as the new head coach.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones , linebackers Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley , long snapper Joe Cardona , and quarterback Mac Jones were among those in attendance. Former Mayo teammates Rob Ninkovich and Devin McCourty also were present.

FOXBOROUGH — The number of players who showed up in support of new coach Jerod Mayo Wednesday at Gillette Stadium was striking.

“I think he’s just a good leader,” said Jonathan Jones. “I think it starts with that. Guys gravitate toward him. He’s a consistent coach. A consistent person. We were happy for him. We knew that it was something he really wanted, to be a head coach. Something he’s worked for consistently to be a head coach. We’re all happy for him.”

“My initial reaction? I mean, hyped. Hyped, for sure,” Bentley said. “This is your position coach. The guy who spent the most time with us as a defense and a full linebacker room.

“It’s great to see that you can do all the right things and work hard each and every day, whether you’re a player or coach, you can see the dividends play out. We’re glad to see the right thing happened. The right guy got the job.

“Having Jerod step up into that position, it’s not really surprising or too shocking for us.”

McCourty said that because Mayo played, it would be easy to label him a player’s coach, but that would be unfair.

“What I’ve always loved about Mayo is that he’s going to tell it how it is,” McCourty said. “I think sometimes with younger coaches, we kind of label them as friendly and buddy-buddy with the guys. But I think even as a player, when we go in those captains’ meetings, you rely on saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to bring this up. If you bring it up, we’ll back you up.’ He’s always been that guy out front.

“I think he’ll have no problem addressing guys the way that he feels is necessary to go out there and win football games, because that’s the era he grew up in. Tough football coaches. I think you have that.

“But I think he has a side of him that knows how to relate to guys. Not just how to relate to players but how to relate to everyone in the building.”

McCourty, currently serving as an analyst for NBC Sports, got off a question for Mayo toward the end of the press conference: With everything that’s gone on in his life lately, has he had the chance to enjoy himself?

“I haven’t had that opportunity,” Mayo replied. “But we’re turning it up tonight. Back to work tomorrow.”

Learned his lesson

On a day when he went out of his way to make it about the new coach, Robert Kraft appeared to take a glancing shot at one of his former head coaches.

Asked why he decided not to undertake a full-on coaching search, Kraft said part of it was about trusting his instincts, saying it was his instinct to hire Bill Belichick after Bill Parcells left, but he didn’t because of Belichick’s connection with Parcells.

“After I saw what went on, I didn’t hire him. I made another hire. I didn’t hire [Belichick],” said Kraft. “My instinct was to do it, but because of his loyalty to a man we had such difficulty with — who did a great job, but he took another job when we were going to the Super Bowl — and I just couldn’t bring someone in because trust is so important.

“But as I watched what happened when he was with his next team, I realized I made a mistake. I should have gone with my instincts in ‘96, and I hired Bill [Belichick].”

Job promotion

Robyn Glaser, who has been a senior executive with the Kraft Group since 2007, is now the Patriots’ executive vice president of football business and senior adviser to the head coach, a team spokesman confirmed. Glaser will continue to assist the business side of football operations … Director of player personnel Matt Groh was in attendance, as was director of scouting Eliot Wolf, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, and Mayo’s high school coach, Tommy Austin … Don’t look for McCourty to join Mayo’s coaching staff. “I will not be on any coaching staff or anything like that,” he said. “But any way I can show him support, I’m going to go out of my way to do it. I will not be coaching. It wouldn’t be wise for me to coach. My wife, she would have something cooked up for me at home where she’d knock me over the side of my head.” … McCourty was asked if he thought Mayo would be well-served by wearing a hoodie. “He probably should wear a hoodie, because he’s going to be bald soon,” McCourty said … Mayo became the fourth person in the NFL since the 1970 merger to be named head coach after playing for the previous coach with the same team. The others: Mike Tice of Minnesota (under Dennis Green), Jack Pardee of Washington (under George Allen), and Bart Starr of Green Bay (under Dan Devine).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.