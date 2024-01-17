Loren Gabel nets two goals as PWHL Boston skates past Toronto

Loren Gabel was the hero for Boston (1-1-1) with an assist and two goals, including the winner with under two minutes left to play.

PWHL Boston earned its first regulation win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto controlled the game early, but a two-goal second period from Boston marked the beginning of a comeback.

Hannah Miller scored nine minutes in to put Toronto up 1-0 early. Toronto (1-0-3) dominated possession and maintained pressure in the offensive zone, but Boston killed two penalties, and Söderberg turned away 10 shots to keep the game under control.

Boston killed off two more penalties in the second before Gabel tied things up with her second goal of the year. Northeastern product Alina Müller poked it through traffic to find Gabel, who showed off some nifty stickhandling to beat Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Megan Keller, assisted by Müller and Gabel, gave Boston the go-ahead with just over one minute left in the second. The sound of her slap shot from distance rang through Mattamy Athletic Centre and was met with scattered cheers from a handful of Boston fans in a crowd of 2,491.

Miller scored her second of the night for Toronto to even things up at 2-2 early in the third period.

