New Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom excited to settle down in new surroundings

Players that took part in the Sox’ rookie camp included catching prospect Kyle Teel, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, second baseman Nick Yorke, and outfielder Roman Anthony, who skyrocketed up the minor league prospect list following a stellar 2023 season.

Grissom doesn’t fit the category of a rookie. He exceeded that status during the 2022 season, debuting at Fenway when he was with the Braves, and homering for his first hit.

Vaughn Grissom traveled to Dallas for Trevor Story’s infield camp last week. The newly acquired infielder got his first taste of Fenway Wednesday as a member of the Red Sox after participating in the Sox’ rookie development program. The mission of the camp is to help first-year players adjust to the big leagues.

Grissom has more experience than the aforementioned quartet. His presence comes with the expectation of making a more immediate impact on the big league roster , especially considering he was traded for Chris Sale. Despite Sale’s injury-plagued Boston tenure, he was an organizational fixture who helped the Sox win a World Series in 2018.

So, it was paramount that Grissom, who chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said will start at second, made that visit to Dallas in order to connect with his double-play partner. It was equally important that Grissom was at Fenway Wednesday.

“It’s cool,” said Grissom. “It’s definitely cool to have these guys. A guy like Triston [Casas], I feel like me and his personality match pretty well. And then Yorke, I played with him a little bit, too. I have good people around me.”

Casas, 24, and Grissom, 23, are both from South Florida and played against each other growing up. Casas, who was at Fenway Wednesday as a sounding board for the younger players, knows what it’s like having to adjust to a big-league clubhouse. His eccentric style, which included a pregame sun bath on the field, initially rubbed some teammates the wrong way when he was called up at the end of the 2022 season.

Grissom’s individuality isn’t as extreme as Casas’s, at least upon first encounter, and, again, he knows what it means to be a major leaguer. But familiarity in a new space is always important.

“If I was in his position, I just would want to try to connect with as many people as quickly as possible,” said Casas. “And it does help that we have similar backgrounds, coming from Florida, being similar ages. I think we’re going to lean on each other heavily — not only for information or baseball stuff. But I want him to be somebody who can ask about anything off the field, too.”

Grissom came up as a shortstop, but with Story commanding that position, a move to second was inevitable.

“He’s a young kid,” Story said via phone. “And I think he’s got so much talent. Just a lot of potential, I think it was good to be around him, to get to know him a little bit. The only way to trust is to have a relationship and build on that. We get into details on turning double plays and what I like and what he likes.”

The Sox haven’t had a mainstay at second base since Dustin Pedroia. Grissom, a work in progress at second, understands the weight and expectations that come with commanding that position.

‘It’s really cool, especially coming after the only person that was Pedroia, who held it down over there,” said Grissom. “I can’t wait to meet him and just pick his brain. I heard he’s a pretty intense guy. I like that energy.”

Grissom profiles obvious bat-to-ball skills (a career .287 hitter in the majors), and potentially more power after racking up 36 doubles last year at Triple A. For now, though, getting to know his way around a new organization is the next step in his development.

“I’m excited to see what happens,” Grissom said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.