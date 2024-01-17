Spurs at Celtics: Lowly San Antonio — and phenom Victor Wembanyama — come to town

The Celtics will welcome Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to TD Garden Wednesday for a best-vs.-worst matchup.
Boston holds the best record in the NBA, while San Antonio sits at the bottom of the Western Conference and holds the second-worst record in the league, better than only Detroit (4-36).
Jaylen Brown is not listed on the injury report after missing Monday’s 105-96 victory over the Raptors because of a hyperextended right knee. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before Monday’s game that Brown was dealing with soreness in the knee, but the injury is not considered serious.
Derrick White (left ankle) and Jrue Holiday (right ankle) are both questionable for Wednesday’s game. Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable with right knee inflamation.
Here’s your preview.
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Spurs
Season record: 7-32. vs. spread: 17-21, 1 push. Over/under: 22-16, 1 push
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 2-7, 1 push
Celtics
Season record: 31-9. vs. spread: 20-18, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-18
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
Team statistics
Points per game: San Antonio 112.2, Boston 121.0
Points allowed per game: San Antonio 121.4, Boston 111.3
Field goal percentage: San Antonio .456, Boston .478
Opponent field goal percentage: San Antonio .486, Boston .451
3-point percentage: San Antonio .346, Boston .379
Opponent 3-point percentage: San Antonio .385, Boston .357
Stat of the day: The 2015-16 Spurs and the 1985-86 Celtics are tied with the most home wins in a single season in NBA history (40 wins, one shy of a perfect record at home).
Notes: Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 14 rebounds in Monday’s win, which improved Boston’s home record to 19-0. Jrue Holiday recorded a season-high 22 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Derrick White also scored 22 points, including a key 3-pointer with just over a minute to play. ... The Spurs are coming off a 109-99 loss at Atlanta on Monday. The Hawks led 46-16 in the second quarter and 69-34 at halftime. ... Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 rookie, was scoreless at halftime of Monday’s game but had 26 points (nine dunks) in the second half. He also finished the game with 13 rebounds. ... Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 19.6 points and 10.3 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.
