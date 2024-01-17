Spurs at Celtics: Lowly San Antonio — and phenom Victor Wembanyama — come to town

The Celtics will welcome Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to TD Garden Wednesday for a best-vs.-worst matchup.

Boston holds the best record in the NBA, while San Antonio sits at the bottom of the Western Conference and holds the second-worst record in the league, better than only Detroit (4-36).

Jaylen Brown is not listed on the injury report after missing Monday’s 105-96 victory over the Raptors because of a hyperextended right knee. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before Monday’s game that Brown was dealing with soreness in the knee, but the injury is not considered serious.