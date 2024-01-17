With his father no longer coach of the Patriots, the next question is: Should Steve Belichick stay or should he go?

He could go, leave his job as an assistant coach with the Patriots, and follow his father Bill to his next football stop . Or he could stay, and remain on the staff of the only NFL employer he’s ever known. He could go, and remain safely inside the Belichick realm, not bothered knowing their shared last name, and his dad’s outsized personality, would continue to engulf his own. Or he could stay, and step out of that shadow, ready to build a résumé independent of the most important football influence of his life.

If he goes, he continues working for the man who just happened to build the NFL’s modern-era dynasty, the one who is also the doting grandfather to his children and patriarch to the Belichick family. If he stays, he gets to help that man’s successor build the next chapter of New England football, to continue coaching a defense that ranks among the NFL’s stingiest, filled with players with whom he’s built deep and meaningful relationships.

“I think either situation is good for him. I don’t think there’s anything bad about either situation,” Duron Harmon said in a telephone call Tuesday, just days after bowing out of the playoffs himself with the Browns, a few years after he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, a safety who was coached by his former college teammate Steve.

“It’s about Steve making the best decision for him and his family, his well-being, where does he see himself having the most opportunity to grow?” Harmon said. “At the end of the day that’s what you want to do, grow as a person, as a coach. This could be a pivotal time in Steve’s career to grow.

“I wish I could tell you what he’s going to do, but I think each opportunity is a good opportunity.”

With Bill Belichick out as the Patriots' coach, his son, Steve Belichick, has a decision to make. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On the surface, Steve’s decision is no different than for any assistant NFL coach on a staff that no longer has a head coach, the new reality in New England since owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft dismissed the legendary but aging Bill Belichick in favor of unproven but young Jerod Mayo. But for this particular coach, and to a lesser degree, his younger brother and fellow Patriots assistant coach Brian, such decisions can never be cast in simple football terms. As the sons of Bill, the father who gave them their first and (so far) only coaching jobs in the NFL, they have had to build a coaching reputation on multiple fronts, where beating back charges of nepotism was just as real as beating opponents on the field.

“I remember our first meeting together, everyone was kind of buzzing, everyone knows, you can’t escape the fact that he’s Bill Belichick’s son,” Harmon recalled of the year they spent together at Rutgers, where Steve walked on as a long snapper in 2011 after playing four seasons of lacrosse. “He just came in, put his head down, and worked. We didn’t understand what he was doing, but as you look back, you realize he was getting ready to go into the coaching world. He did everything he could, giving us tips, telling us what he was seeing. He was starting to watch film in a way a lot of us weren’t prepared to do in college.”

Advertisement

He did the work. No wonder that another former Patriot, Matt Chatham, gained so much traction on social media for posting Monday, “If you were asked to name the best example of a person who’s quietly done a helluva job, but been constantly [dumped] on by know-nothings who like the word nepotism (just don’t know how to use it correctly in a sentence), the answer is Steve Belichick.”

Steve knows his football. Just 13 years old when his father was hired by the Patriots in 2000, he’s been around the game his entire life, from his days at The Rivers School, when he and his father would break down his high school film together, through college, when he forged another lasting relationship with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, a close friend of Bill’s with a similarly exhaustive and detailed regimen.

Added to the New England staff just after graduation as a coaching assistant, Steve moved his way up the ranks over time, coaching the secondary and the linebackers while the Patriots won three Super Bowls. In 2019, Steve began calling defensive plays, though like many before him, was never granted the title of defensive coordinator. Many of his duties were eventually shared with another young coach, a former player who had become a close friend, a trusted confidante, and even a daily throwing partner before practice: Jerod Mayo.

“I love working with Jerod,” Steve said in a December interview. “It’s a unique relationship but it’s fun every day. I think we both try and be positive a lot, try and have a good time but also serious in that we’re here to do a job. But at the same time I think we both feel like if you make learning fun, make this stuff fun, you can get a little more from guys rather than coming in here and feeling like there’s a rain cloud over your head. We bring positive energy.”

Advertisement

Mayo reportedly will interview onetime Boston College defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu for the defensive coordinator job, but also reportedly offered both Steve and Brian the chance to stay on staff.

Stay or go; go or stay. Harmon doesn’t know.

“You look at what him and Jerod were able to accomplish as a pair, I don’t know why you would want to change it,” he said. “This might give even Steve some more responsibility and leadership opportunity so that hopefully down the road and he gets his opportunity to be a head coach, he’ll be even more ready.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.