Tested again in overtime, No. 10 Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey prevails over No. 7 Canton

CANTON — Hardly by design, the Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey team is developing a flair for the dramatic.

For the second time in three days, the 10th-ranked Bishops needed more than 45 minutes to pull out a win, but it’s now back-to-back overtime victories all the same following Patrick Hampton’s goal in the extra session for Archbishop Williams in a 4-3 triumph over No. 7 Canton on Wednesday at Metropolis Rink.

“It helps us know we’re a very competitive team,” Hampton said, citing Monday’s 5-4 overtime win at Milton as well. “Nothing’s going to come easy; if you want to be the best team in the state, you’ve got to work hard.”