Tested again in overtime, No. 10 Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey prevails over No. 7 Canton

CANTON — Hardly by design, the Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey team is developing a flair for the dramatic.
For the second time in three days, the 10th-ranked Bishops needed more than 45 minutes to pull out a win, but it’s now back-to-back overtime victories all the same following Patrick Hampton’s goal in the extra session for Archbishop Williams in a 4-3 triumph over No. 7 Canton on Wednesday at Metropolis Rink.
“It helps us know we’re a very competitive team,” Hampton said, citing Monday’s 5-4 overtime win at Milton as well. “Nothing’s going to come easy; if you want to be the best team in the state, you’ve got to work hard.”
Advertisement
Hampton scored on an outlet from Nolan O’Neil 1:19 into overtime for the Bishops (9-1, 4-0), which came after initially trailing the Bulldogs (9-2-1, 3-0-1) by two goals at the end of the first period.
Still, Canton had momentum headed into overtime. Ben Sylvester had scored at 12:41 of the third period for Archies, only for Brian Middleton to strike back for the Bulldogs at 13:37, just as an extra attacker came onto the ice for a 6-on-5.
“You never draw it up like that, they tie it late,” said Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham. “You can’t expect that all the time, but I’m pretty happy with the way that they’ve played.”
James Howard and Brendan Tourgee initially scored in the first period for Canton. Matt Deminico scored at 7:26 of the second period for the Bishops and Finn Kelley netted an equalizer at 6:38 of the third.