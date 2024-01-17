Two killed and 77 injured in a massive blast caused by explosives in a southern Nigerian city

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Two people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast rocked more than a dozen buildings in one of Nigeria’s largest cities Tuesday night, the governor said Wednesday, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.

Residents in the southwestern state of Oyo’s densely populated Ibadan city heard a loud blast at about 7:45 p.m., causing panic as many fled their homes. By Wednesday morning, security forces cordoned off the area while medical personnel and ambulances were on standby as rescue efforts intensified.

Preliminary investigations showed the blast was caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations, Oyo Gov. Seyi Makinde told reporters after visiting the site in the Bodija area of Ibadan.