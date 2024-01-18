Alysia Abbott prefers her books read aloud

ABBOTT: Over the holiday break, I started reading “The Idiot” by Elif Batuman . She has a very sly voice, and it’s so fun to read a book focused on Harvard and Cambridge. I also listened to Hua Hsu’s memoir “Stay True,” which is also about the college experience, but about friendship in his case. I’m teaching undergrads so it’s fun to hear about what it’s like being a college student and the opinions they have about their teachers and their quirks. It makes me think about what I might be doing.

In “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father,” Alysia Abbott recounts her bohemian upbringing as the only child of gay poet Steve Abbott and captures San Francisco in the 1970s and ‘80s. A feature film produced by Sofia Coppola and based on Abbott’s award-winning memoir was released last year. Abbott teaches at Emerson College and MassArt. She will read from her memoir at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at MassArt’s Design and Media Center on Huntington Avenue.

BOOKS: How much of your reading is done by listening to books?

ABBOTT: Quite a bit because I like to walk so much. I’m a big fan of nonfiction, of memoir particularly, and I like listening to books read by the author. I’m also a bit antsy and have trouble sitting still for long chunks of time to read a book.

BOOKS: What have been some of your favorite listens in the past year?

ABBOTT: I relistened to memoirs I’m going to teach, such as Grace Talusan’s “The Body Papers.” It’s a memoir in essays about her life as the daughter of Philippine immigrants in New England, about her parents, her desires to fit in, and the sexual abuse from her grandfather. It’s a stunning book. I also just listened to Clint Smith’s “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.” It’s a fantastic combination of travelogue and history. He’s a poet so he brings this level of attention to language in the book. I like to have good sentences in my ears.

BOOKS: When did you start listening to books?

ABBOTT: I started listening to more audio books during the pandemic because I was walking so much. Also, I think some people are visual learners and some are aural learners. I’m someone who likes to listen. I also like to read out loud. I like when you can hear the rhythm of the language. My father was a poet so when I was young, I went to a lot of readings in San Francisco so I’m probably used to hearing things out loud. There is a warmth to that.

BOOKS: Are there books you think capture the San Francisco you grew up in?

ABBOTT: I’ve been a big fan of Armistead Maupin’s novels “Tales of the City,” which are about that era in San Francisco, and Dave Eggers’s memoir “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius.” I also like Alia Volz’s “Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco.” Her mother ran an underground bakery that made pot brownies. Volz does a beautiful job of combining a researched history of the city with her personal memoir of her bohemian life.

BOOKS: How would you like to change yourself as a reader?

ABBOTT: One of my resolutions is to vastly cut down on my social media engagement so I will have more time to read. The more I’m on social media, the more bummed I get. Reading a book makes me think about ideas and how we connect with people. You enter into someone else’s world, which I think is sometimes why we go on our phones. You want to look at pretty pictures of someone else’s life. But those are just quick hits, like eating a big bag of potato chips. You can eat and eat and you just feel sick afterward, whereas if you dip into a book, you’ll have a nourishing meal.

