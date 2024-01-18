An experimental biography focuses on Charles Darwin’s grandfather; new book by carpenter explores gap between ideal and real; newly renovated Faneuil branch of Boston Public Library opens

Josiah Wedgwood, born in England in 1730, grandfather of Charles Darwin, was a ceramics entrepreneur, a savvy marketer, a passionate abolitionist, and is understood today as an engine driving the industrial revolution in England, aligning “the possibilities of cheap and fast manufacturing with a sense of beauty and order,” as Iris Moon puts it in her experimental new biography of the man, “Melancholy Wedgwood” (MIT). Moon takes a different approach to the life of Wedgwood, asking “what if we conceive of his life … as a parable of the melancholy inheritance of modernity,” looking at Wedgwood and the ceramics he created “through the twisted prism of our own present moment.” Moon sees Wedgwood as a “symbol not just of capitalist progress but of the splinters of its injustice, and of its potential undoing.” The book explores his life in a disabled body (his right leg was amputated because of smallpox), his impulse to look for and create materials that would last forever, his support of the abolitionist cause, and it interrogates the project of biography itself, asking “What does one do with the narrative leftovers … inadvertently left behind as the fragile remains of the past?” Moon, assistant curator in European Sculpture and Decorative Arts department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, collects the fragments and assembles a new vessel to hold the life and times of this man, and in doing so, reveals to us something of ourselves right now. “The story of Wedgwood is the story of capitalism, which we know today is shaped less by an optimistic idealism (Progress! The Future! Better! More!) and more by pervasive feelings of ruin, malaise, and cultural melancholia.”

New book by carpenter explores gap between ideal and real

What is it to pull the floorboards up, to get below the surface, to face the dust and grime and shredded newspapers and rusted paper clips, to uncover the leathered corpses of long-dead squirrels, the accumulation of centuries of residue of living and dying? What’s below is rot and mess, and sometimes a still-strong board that’s 200 years old and 24 inches wide. In carpenter and writer Matthew J.C. Clark’s debut book, “Bjarki, Not Bjarki: On Floorboards, Love, and Irreconcilable Differences” (University of Iowa), the literal and metaphorical lock elbows as Clark tells the story of Bjarki Thor Gunnarsson who takes over a sawmill in Maine in his early twenties, knowing nothing of wood. The “knotless and flawless” 20-inch-wide boards of eastern white pine that come out of the Saw Mill of Maine “depend on a premise of blemishlessness.” Clark admits his original intent with the project was to construct a Bjarki who’d be a “foil by which I exposed the cruel hypocrisies of both privilege and politics.” The result is something different — kinder, wider, and more generous in its confusion and uncertainty. In an early moment, Clark notices on a countertop “seashells filled a vase, which rhymes with lace and jaws.” It’s a characteristic aside, a detail that speaks to the project writ large, in his excavation of class, of the myth of masculinity, of the hard surface shell that masks the slick soft mush inside. It’s about falling in and out of love, about assessing your aims, determining whether they’re good and true, the necessary gaps between the ideal and the real, and between the real and the real, too, as Clark muddles through, driven by the urge, like all of us, “to touch something real.” Clark will read and discuss the book at Harvard Bookstore on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.

Newly renovated Faneuil branch of Boston Public Library opens

The Boston Public Library along with Mayor Michelle Wu announced the re-opening of the freshly renovated Faneuil Branch in Brighton. The $14 million renovation re-imagined almost 12,000 square feet of space, adding nearly 5,000 more, marrying the original 1931 Art Deco architecture with a new entrance, a new Children’s Room with custom-designed mural by Curtis Williams, and a new community room. A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m.

Coming Out

“Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism” by Jenn M. Jackson (Random House)

“The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon” by Adam Shatz (FSG)

“Dead in Long Beach, California” by Venita Blackburn (MCD)

Pick of the Week

Fran Keilty of Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot, Conn., recommends “North Woods” by Daniel Mason (Random House): “A novel about a house, its inhabitants, and the land over four centuries set in the hills of Western Massachusetts. A gorgeous, layered tapestry in which the house and the woods play into the lives of those who live there.”