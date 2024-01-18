Author readings around Boston through Jan. 28

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY JAN. 21
- Cedar Pruitt (“Fire Flight: A Wildlife Escape”) will read her children’s book at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- James Conroy (”The Devils Will Get No Rest: FDR, Churchill, and the Plan That Won the War”) will discuss his book at 4 p.m. at Lenox Library.
MONDAY JAN. 22
- Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) will discuss and sign copies of his new book at 6 p.m. at the Codman Square branch of the Boston Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- Sammy Savos (”The Girl Who Sang: A Holocaust Memoir of Hope and Survival”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
TUESDAY JAN. 23
- Rachel L. Swarns (”The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the Catholic Church”) will be in conversation with Stephanie McCurry virtually at 6 p.m. through the Boston Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- Annie Cardi (”Red”) will be in conversation with Margaret H. Willison at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
WEDNESDAY JAN. 24
- Kaveh Akbar (”Martyr!”) will discuss his book at 1 p.m. at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley. (Registration is required.)
- Judy Lannon (”Nine Days”) will discuss her book at 3 p.m. at Whelden Library in Barnstable. (Registration is required.)
- Tracy K. Smith (“To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul,” “Life on Mars”) will give a poetry reading followed by a discussion at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. (Registration required for both in-person and online attendance.)
- Paul Boothroyd, Paul Boothroyd Jr., and Todd Boothroyd (”The Ammo Dump: A Taking of Heritage”) will discuss their book at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Emilie-Noelle Provost (”The River Is Everywhere”) will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. at the Pollard Memorial Library in Lowell. (Registration is required.)
- Patricia Meisol (”A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig’s Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs, and Injustice in Medicine”) will be in conversation with Michael Freed at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Drew Gilpin Faust (”Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum. (In-person tickets are sold out, online registration still available.)
- Matthew J.C. Clark (”Bjarki, Not Bjarki: On Floorboards, Love, and Irreconcilable Differences”) will be in conversation with Jeremy Eichler at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY JAN. 25
- Dr. Uché Blackstock (”Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine”) will be in conversation with Renée Graham at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre. (Tickets are $10 for admission only, $34 for admission and a copy of the book.)
- Elizabeth B. White and Joanna Sliwa (”The Counterfeit Countess: The Jewish Woman Who Rescued Thousands of Poles During The Holocaust”) will be in conversation with Judy Rakowsky at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Pablo Medina will read a new collection of his poetry at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Registration required for both in-person and online attendance.)
- Katherine Vaz (”Above the Salt”) will be in conversation with Elizabeth Graver at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Daniel Tobin (”The Mansions”) will read from his poetry collection at 7 p.m. at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley. (Registration is required.)
FRIDAY JAN. 26
- Maria Hummel (”Goldenseal”) will be in conversation with Katherine A. Sherbrooke at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
SATURDAY JAN. 27
- Michelle Gabow (”Go Play in Traffic: A Writer’s Life”) and Amy Hoffman (”Dot & Ralfie”) will read and discuss their books at 2 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Public Library.