Katherine Vaz’s ‘Above the Salt’ is a ‘tribute to American generosity’

Growing up in California, Katherine Vaz knew that her father was proud of his Azorean roots; she loved hearing his family stories. But it wasn’t until she got to college that she realized that she could spin those familiar tales into literature.

Vaz has published multiple novels and short stories for adults and children, but her new book, “Above the Salt,” is her most ambitious. A sweeping and vivid tale of star-crossed soul mates that spans eight decades, the novel follows its characters through migration and war, compromise and secrets, and a love that endures despite all imaginable obstacles.

A curator at the Library of Congress planted the first seed when she introduced Vaz to the story of mid-19th-century Portuguese immigrants to Illinois (they were Protestants fleeing religious persecution and given a new home by their Presbyterian sponsors). A little digging in the National Library of Madeira turned up personal writings and interviews, including one with a man, John Alves, who had fought for the Union in the Civil War and even met fellow Illinoian Abraham Lincoln.

Vaz didn’t know that creating the story of Alves and his childhood love Maria would take up the next 15 years of her life.

“I knew it was going to be a large saga,” says Vaz. “I love books that leap forward in time. I guess if I had a model it would be ‘Love in the Time of Cholera.’”

“I was dealing with that blank space: What happened to this man?” she adds. And in telling a story that begins in Madeira and then crisscrosses the North American continent, she says, “this is also my tribute to American generosity in the 19th century.”

For readers who share her Portuguese American ancestry, Vaz hopes the book will spark recognition and pride, but she believes others will connect with it as well. The Portuguese word “saudade” infuses the work; Vaz explains that it’s untranslatable but conveys “that sense of longing, of missing the place that you carry inside you, missing the person you carry inside you.”

Katherine Vaz will be in conversation with Elizabeth Graver at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.