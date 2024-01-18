Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 14

3. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

5. The Bee Sting Paul Murray Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

8. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

9. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

5. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

6. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

7. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

3. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

7. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

9. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

4. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

7. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

9. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.