Oscar noms drop Jan. 23. Will Jeffrey Wright get his due? Will ‘Barbie’ be Kenough?

That’s fine by me — the crack of dawn is the perfect time to discover if I beat my pal Danny in our annual Oscar nomination prediction contest. As I mentioned last year , he and I have participated in two Oscar prediction contests (nominations and winners) for more than 30 years. More often than not, he has emerged as the winner, which irritates me to no end. And our contest is harder than this article, because we have to do all the categories.

I’ll be in San Francisco when nominations are announced, which means I’ll be waking up at 5 a.m. to hear if Jeffrey Wright finally gets an Oscar nomination and to see if Ryan Gosling is Kenough to get one as well.

Between the box-office success of “Barbenheimer” and the critical acclaim for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” you’d think my job of predicting this year’s Oscar nominees would be easy. Those films will very likely have the most nominations come the morning of Jan. 23, and “Oppenheimer” should cement its status as the favorite to win the best picture Oscar.

I did quite well last year. Let’s see if I can do better this time. I’m coming for your title, Danny!

From left, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, and Ncuti Gatwa in "Barbie." Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Each of these hits a stereotypical sweet spot for Academy voters. The Sandra Hüller foreign-language double feature of spousal murder mystery “Anatomy” and Holocaust drama “Zone” adds some international cinema to the category. The weird, gross, and sex-filled Frankenstein homage “Poor Things” will serve as the “see, we’re so hip!” pick. Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro,” is the star-driven vanity project, and Paul Giamatti’s prep school-set “The Holdovers” is the character-driven drama. “Barbenheimer” represents the blockbusters, and “Killers,” Scorsese’s violent chronicle of the Osage murders, is the “let’s pat ourselves on the back” pick. The one choice that scares me is “The Color Purple.” My rationale for picking it over Celine Song’s philosophical love story “Past Lives” is: It’s a musical that made money, to the tune of $58 million domestically.

Alexander Payne, director of "The Holdovers." VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

The Directors Guild Award nominations always do us prognosticators a solid, because generally four of their five choices tend to match up with Oscar’s. The guessing game is deciding which one won’t make it. I couldn’t figure out who would be dropped in favor of Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest,” (I would guess Payne) so I went with all of the DGA’s nominees.

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction." Claire Folger

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

I may get burned choosing Domingo as gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in “Rustin” over Leonardo DiCaprio as the evil husband, Ernest, in “Killers,” but I’m confident the other four are correct.

JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers, and Jillian Dion in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Apple TV+

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Remember when Andrea Riseborough came out of nowhere last year and got that surprise best actress nomination for “To Leslie”? I think the Academy’s going to stay predictable this time. But if they do go “full Riseborough” again, they might nominate Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for her role as author Isabel Wilkerson in Ava DuVernay’s film “Origin.”

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Brown’s slot is the wild card here. I just don’t think the Academy will go for Charles Melton, even though his complex role was the best part of Todd Haynes’s “May December.” And unlike last year, this category isn’t a lock. This Oscar will boil down to a battle between two action figures: Iron Man and Ken!

Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES LLC

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

This category is a lock. The Oscar is Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to lose. I’m not so certain about my pick of Jodie Foster for her role as coach Bonnie Stoll in the biopic about swimmer Diana Nyad, “Nyad.” I’ve been told I’m a fool for not predicting Julianne Moore for “May December,” but to quote Daisy Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby,” I’ll be “a beautiful little fool” and stick with Foster.

Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall." Les Films Pellas

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Air”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

“Maestro” might just make it in here . . . by a nose! But I think your buddy Ben Affleck’s movie “Air” will get the nod for Alex Convery’s fantastic script. Where’s “Barbie” you ask? Stay tuned.

Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright, and Erika Alexander in "American Fiction." Claire Folger

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

What memes have brought together, let no category put asunder! Yeah, I’m talking about “Barbenheimer” — the Academy suddenly switched “Barbie” from original screenplay to adapted simply so I could make that joke.

A scene from "The Boy and the Heron." Studio Ghibli

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

This was tough. Pixar’s “Elemental” and Disney’s “Wish” are options, as is Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” But they’re all lousy to terrible! Then again, I gave “Super Mario” 1½ stars and I’m predicting it gets an Oscar nod. But that’s because it was the No. 2 movie of 2023 at the box office. If animation legend Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, “The Boy and the Heron,” wins, I hope the killer budgies accept the award.

Alma Pöysti and Nuppu Koivu in "Fallen Leaves." MUBI

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Fallen Leaves”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Taste of Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

There are some well-known directors here, which influenced my picks. We’ve got Wim Wenders for the drama “Perfect Days,” Jonathan Glazer for “Zone,” and Aki Kaurismäki for his droll romantic comedy “Fallen Leaves.” I expect to be right about those three.

Michael J. Fox in "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." Apple TV+

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

The Obamas are producers on the Jon Batiste music documentary, “American Symphony,” so if it gets nominated and wins, I can only imagine what the reaction will be from a certain political party and a certain news channel.

One final note:

Taylor Swift may have kicked box-office butt with her “Eras Tour,” but unlike last year, she’s not in the running for an Oscar nomination for song. Billie Eilish is, however, for “What Was I Made For?,” the weepy “Barbie” song that makes Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” sound as excited as Lil Jon’s “Get Low” by comparison. Since I think only two of the three “Barbie” songs will get nominated, I predict Eilish will get the nomination along with “I’m Just Ken.” Sorry, “Dance the Night!” You were a more deserving choice.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.