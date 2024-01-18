Personal fact and epic fiction merge in Elizabeth Gonzalez James’s border-spanning tale of robbery, family, and redemption

James, who lives in Sharon, stands outside the doors waiting for me one morning in November when we realize that we will have to wait to tour the private museum, where, in 1990, someone stole 13 of its artworks, among them pieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer. None of them were ever retrieved. It’s the perfect setting to talk about a book focused on family legacy and a bandido.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum does not open until 11 a.m. on a weekday. This I should have known before suggesting that Elizabeth Gonzalez James meet me there at 10 to talk about her new book, “The Bullet Swallower.”

“Everything in this book is true, except the stuff I made up,” James writes in the book’s author’s note, channeling the Coen brothers, who famously put the words “Based on a True Story” at the beginning of “Fargo,” even though the movie was not based on a true story but inspired by a few facts and otherwise made up.

There’s a lot of the Coens in “The Bullet Swallower.” Not the jokes or the accents or ridiculous haircuts, but the story of the American myth. James’s novel, which is loosely based on her family history, is a tale of a family reckoning with its past, the ghosts that linger over us, and a failed robbery.

A western that straddles the border of Mexico and America, “The Bullet Swallower” charts the Sonoro family’s horrific history from 1895 into the 20th century. The main thread of the book follows Antonio Sonoro, a bandido from Dorado, Mexico, who, with his younger brother Hugo, attempts to rob a train passing through Texas. The robbery goes awry; Texas Rangers kill Hugo and shoot Antonio in the face, leaving him to die. But he survives —he’s the Bullet Swallower — and sets off for revenge, leaving everything else behind, including his wife and children.

Antonio’s dark, blood-soaked story is one of mythic proportions — and yet his own family is unaware of it. That changes in 1964, when a mysterious book revealing the darkest secrets of the Sonoro family comes into the hands of Antonio’s grandson Jaime at his home in Mexico City. A successful actor and singer, Jaime is oblivious to the violence of his family’s history. When he opens the book — and allows a mysterious interloper into his home — his life is upended.

James knows about the border between Mexico and America, and how both sides bleed into each other, as well as what it’s like to have a life turned upside down due to unforeseen circumstances.

She was born to an American mother and a Mexican father in Detroit, where they met after her paternal grandfather moved his family from Mexico to the Motor City for a job in the auto industry in the 1940s. Her family moved to Laredo, Texas, and then to Corpus Christi to take care of her grandmother after her grandfather died.

Before becoming a writer, she struggled to figure out who and what she wanted to be, studying art history at Syracuse and working as an opera singer, a waitress, and an Avon lady. She knew she needed a path, or at least a way to pay off student loans, so she went to school to get an MBA, hoping for financial security. The collapse of the financial sector dashed that hope: James graduated in the winter of 2008.

“I graduate and all I want is an entry-level job in corporate finance,” James says. “I wasn’t shooting for the C-suite. I just wanted something.”

That something proved elusive after James and her husband, Larry, moved to California and into her in-laws’ basement. He quit his teaching job. She got pregnant. They moved out of the basement before the baby arrived.

Nothing seemed to fulfill James. She lived in Oakland, a “strange city,” as a stay-at-home-parent, hoping for an entry-level job in finance. But something needed to change.

“I had this massive whiplash of having to all of a sudden realize like, oh my God, what is this life? This is insane,” James said.

To make peace with her demons, she started writing, finishing a rough draft of her first novel by typing with one hand while her baby slept on her shoulder. She finished the draft in 2015, but “Mona at Sea” took years to find a publisher, receiving every rejection imaginable, including at least 45 from various publishers. It was eventually published by the Santa Fe Writers Project in 2021, the same year she and Larry, now with two children, moved to Sharon.

Soon after finishing “Mona,” James started researching and trying to write her next project, which would become “The Bullet Swallower.” Her drafting began with fits and starts and restarts in 2016; in 2019, she was finally ready to lay the story out, creating a 22-page single-spaced outline detailing the plot.

All that pain and work shows in James’s sentences. The scenes feel fleshed out, every detail both necessary and calibrated. And her effort was noticed. James found a new agent; the book was Tim O’Connell’s first acquisition after being minted vice president and editorial director of fiction for the Simon & Schuster imprint in November 2021. The final result is a novel that combines magic with the mythos of the American West and a family saga: Gabriel Garcia Marquez meets Cormac McCarthy meets Mikhail Bulgakov.

Back at the museum, we wandered for an hour or so through the rooms and halls. Two empty frames still hang in the gallery — a reminder to visitors of what is still missing. One of the absent paintings is Rembrandt’s 1633 “Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee,” which depicts Jesus’s disciples following him onto a boat and into a storm out at sea. It’s a violent picture of an unwavering storm. And there, in it, is Rembrandt’s face as one of the disciples.

The figuration of the artist within his own work is reminiscent of Jorge Luis Borges, one of James’s favorite writers, with his love of stories within stories. “The Bullet Swallower,” too, has a Borgesian aspect to it. While the tale of the Sonoro family isn’t exactly the same as James’s, it came out of what she’d heard about her family history.

Like the fictional Antonio Sonoro, James’s great-grandfather, a bandido in the late 1800s, escaped from a Houston jail and was chased down by the Texas Rangers, who shot him in the face and left him to die — except he didn’t. A cousin of hers was a famous singer, actor and comedian in Mexico named Eulalio Gonzalez.

The idea, James writes in the author’s note, was to write a fictionalized account of what happened using real names. Instead, she found herself as a character in the story, re-creating history in her own way.

“I think about found texts a lot, and I write fiction,” James said. “I like making stuff up, but it’s fun to pretend that I didn’t make it up, that I discovered this book and it’s like I’m the character. That’s what entertains me.”

Kevin Koczwara is a writer in Worcester.