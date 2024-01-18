Revenge and redemption straddle the border between past and present in Elizabeth Gonzalez James’s epic ‘The Bullet Swallower’

In 1895, Antonio Sonoro is struggling to keep his family afloat in Dorado, Mexico, “a poor region in a poor country peopled by ignorant peasants ground down by centuries of exploitation, ruled by a corrupt and avaricious government, bounded on one side by a hostile foreign power with no regard for economic parity or national sovereignty, and unlucky enough to have suffered a prolonged drought.” He likes to drink, is good with a gun, and has had a long career as a petty criminal. Unfortunately, he gives away most of what he manages to make stealing, so his wife, two kids, and younger brother Hugo all live in poverty.

When Antonio learns of a train full of gold, jewelry, and other riches destined for Houston, he decides to travel there with his brother and wait so he can steal from the train and fix his family’s finances forever. Unfortunately, things don’t go well for Antonio and Hugo, who soon find themselves naked, injured, and on the run from the Texas Rangers. After Hugo is killed and Antonio is left for dead, he sets out to avenge his brother, but his thirst for revenge puts him and his family in danger in ways he never could have expected. In 1964, Jaime Sonoro, a man whose father has refused to tell him anything about the Sonoros that came before him, lives in a beautiful mansion with his family and his widowed father. Jaime is “the last cowboy left” and one of Mexico’s most renowned actors and performers, often named in the same breath as figures like Jorge Negrete and Pedro Infante. One night his life is derailed when a strange woman shows up at his home and hands him an old book. The tome, titled “The Ignominious History of the Sonoro Family from Antiquity to Present Day,” tells the history of the Sonoros, starting with Cain and Abel.

Written by a woman named Maria Gaspar Rocha de Quiroga and published in Spain in 1783, the book is hard to read, detailing acts of violence and abuse, but Jaime learns about everything his father refused to tell him — the long list of crimes committed by the Sonoros — as well as Antonio Sonoro, his grandfather, also known as El Tragabalas: the Bullet Swallower.

Jaime recognizes Antonio’s story as one made for the movies, and he becomes obsessed with the idea of bringing it to the big screen. But before that happens, the thing Antonio encountered on his quest for vengeance finds Jaime in Mexico City, and the lessons of the book will pale in comparison to what Jaime will learn about family debts.

“The Bullet Swallower” opens with a story of epic proportions before settling down to focus on the stories of Antonio and Jaime, moving back and forth in time in alternating chapters. Gonzalez is a great storyteller, bringing both Texas and Mexico to the page with a mix of blood and magic that makes this a wonderfully engaging tale. Loosely based on the author’s own great-grandfather, the novel is full of action and violence, but Gonzalez also deftly tackles issues like poverty, colonialism, border politics, theft of cultural treasures, and the lingering and insidious effects of intergenerational trauma.

While great characterization and superb storytelling make this an enjoyable read, Gonzalez’s use of magical realism elements is what pushes this novel into must-read territory. The narrative reads like a western, but the magical elements enrich the story in unexpected ways.

Redemption narratives tend to follow a somewhat similar formula, but Gonzalez puts her own spin on it. Injustice abounds in “The Bullet Swallower,” along with poverty, pain, and murder, but a sense of cosmic justice underlies everything, which makes the redemption element feel unique.

Lovers of westerns will find much to appreciate here. But the novel accomplishes more than just a reimagination of the genre. This is a story about a family that, in a way, goes back to the beginning of humanity, exploring the way power corrupts and how desperation can lead people to do bad things for all the right reasons. Gonzalez melds a pulpy action story with a sprawling family saga, a sweeping western, and magical realism in a way that will delight anyone who loves thrilling narratives tinged with the supernatural. The ghosts of history haunt the Sonoro family, but they help Gonzalez deliver a novel of mesmerizing scope and ambition.

THE BULLET SWALLOWER

By Elizabeth Gonzales James

Simon & Schuster, 272 pp., $26.99

Gabino Iglesias is a book critic and the author of “The Devil Takes You Home.”