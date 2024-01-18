Mimecast gets a new CEO

Lexington-based email security firm Mimecast will have a new boss on Monday when Marc van Zadelhoff takes over as CEO from cofounder and current chief executive Peter Bauer. (Bauer, who is retiring, will remain a board member and investor in Mimecast.) Van Zadelhoff joins Mimecast with nearly 25 years of cybersecurity experience, including as chief executive of security analytics firm Devo and chief operating officer at LogMeIn; he’s also one of the founders of IBM’s security business. British private equity firm Permira acquired Mimecast in 2022 for $5.8 billion. At the time, Bauer said he expected to add at least 200 jobs to his 2,000-person workforce, which included about 575 people in Massachusetts at the time. — JON CHESTO

WIND POWER

Deadline extended for offshore wind bids

Massachusetts energy officials have extended the deadline for the next round of offshore wind bids by two months, to provide more time for wind-farm developers to react to anticipated tax-credit guidance from the IRS. These bids from developers that hold offshore lease areas south of New England were originally due Jan. 31 but will now be due on March 27. Massachusetts is seeking wind-farm proposals in this round that would collectively generate up to 3,600 megawatts of electricity for the state, or more than 25 percent of the state’s annual electricity demand. Massachusetts has also teamed up with Connecticut and Rhode Island on this bidding process, and those states have agreed to the extension as well. In particular, the industry is hoping for more information from the IRS about its interpretation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law that includes billions for clean-energy companies. — JON CHESTO

PAY

Gender wage gap narrows to smallest on record

The earnings gap between American women and men narrowed to the smallest on record in 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Median weekly earnings for women were $1,031 last year, or 83.8 percent of the typical amount that men were paid, according to the BLS data. The gender pay gap varied widely by race and ethnicity. Black women earned close to 94 percent of Black men’s pay, while the equivalent figure for white women and men was 84.1 percent, and for Asian women and men 78.3 percent. Overall, median weekly earnings among the nation’s 121.3 million full-time wage and salary workers were $1,142 last quarter — an increase of 5.4 percent from a year earlier without adjustment for inflation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY

Beds recalled because they can collapse

More than a half a million beds sold at retailers like Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break during use, which has resulted in dozens of injuries. The recall impacts several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds from Home Design, Inc. The Silver Lake, Ind.-based furniture wholesaler says it has received 128 reports of these beds “breaking, sagging or collapsing” when used, including 36 unspecified injuries to date. Both Home Design and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging consumers with the now-recalled beds to stop using them immediately — and contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails. Consumers can identify if their bed is being recalled checking the list of impacted models and corresponding part number, which can be found on both the CPSC’s Thursday recall notice and on Home Design’s website. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall to lowest level since May

The average long-term US mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since May, welcome news for prospective homebuyers facing rising home prices and intense competition for relatively few properties on the market. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.6 percent from 6.66 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.15 percent. The decline, which follows two weeks of increases, brings the average rate down to the lowest level it’s been in since late May, when it was 6.57 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

3M begins paying service members harmed by faulty earplugs

3M has started paying out its $6 billion settlement to US service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company. The chemical and consumer product manufacturer made a $250 million payment to the qualified settlement fund on Dec. 26, expected to result in 25,000 to 30,000 claimants dismissing associated litigation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Musk to attend Auschwitz conference on online antisemitism

Elon Musk will attend an Auschwitz conference the European Jewish Association is holding next week to discuss online antisemitism, according to an invitation sent by the organizers. Musk tentatively agreed to visit the concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany during a live discussion with the chairman of the association on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Jerusalem Post reported in September. At that time, Musk was in an escalating row with the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish civil rights group he’s accused of undermining X’s advertising revenue. The ADL, a nonprofit that fights antisemitism, has along with other civil rights watchdogs highlighted a rise in extremist content on the platform after Musk took over in late 2022 and fired most of its staff. Musk faced widespread backlash in November after he amplified antisemitic content on X, leading advertisers including Apple and Walt Disney Co. to pull back from the platform. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Battered Boeing gets a boost

Boeing won an order for 150 Max jets from India’s newest airline, in a rare spot of good news for the US plane maker since a piece of fuselage blew off an Alaska Airlines flight almost two weeks ago. Akasa Air, which began flying commercially less than two years ago, made a firm purchase for the 737 Max 10 and Max 8-200 planes to be delivered through 2032, the carrier announced at the Wings India air show Thursday. The order doesn’t include the Max 9 variant involved in the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines incident, when a door plug panel blew off shortly after takeoff. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORT

Drought impacts shipping in the Panama Canal

A severe drought that began last year has forced authorities to slash ship crossings by 36 percent in the Panama Canal, one of the world’s most important trade routes. The new cuts announced Wednesday by authorities in Panama are set to deal an even greater economic blow than previously expected. Canal administrators now estimate that dipping water levels could cost them between $500 million and $700 million in 2024, compared to previous estimates of $200 million. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUCTIONS

Forbes to offer Churchill memorabilia

Fourteen years after auctioning off a tranche of Winston Churchill memorabilia worth nearly $850,000, Steve Forbes is back with more. This week, the rare books dealer Peter Harrington will present more than 25 Churchill-themed objects from Forbes’s collection at New York’s Winter Show, an art, antiques, and design fair at the Park Avenue Armory. Forbes, the chairman and editor in chief of Forbes Media and a candidate for the Republican Party’s 1996 and 2000 presidential tickets, acquired the works over several decades. — BLOOMBERG NEWS