Arnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger ran into a bit of a snag while trying to bid “hasta la vista” to a Munich airport on Wednesday.

CBS News reports that the “Terminator” actor and former California governor was detained by German customs for nearly three hours after failing to declare a luxury watch. Schwarzenegger was on his way to Austria for a charity auction held in Kitzbuhel on Thursday.

According to BBC, Schwarzenegger will be investigated over alleged tax evasion, as European Union laws stipulate that cash or items valued at over €10,000 must be declared. However, Schwarzenegger wasn’t asked to fill out a declaration form, according to a CNN report.