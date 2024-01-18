Arnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger ran into a bit of a snag while trying to bid “hasta la vista” to a Munich airport on Wednesday.
CBS News reports that the “Terminator” actor and former California governor was detained by German customs for nearly three hours after failing to declare a luxury watch. Schwarzenegger was on his way to Austria for a charity auction held in Kitzbuhel on Thursday.
According to BBC, Schwarzenegger will be investigated over alleged tax evasion, as European Union laws stipulate that cash or items valued at over €10,000 must be declared. However, Schwarzenegger wasn’t asked to fill out a declaration form, according to a CNN report.
The “Total Recall” and “Predator” star also tried to pay the taxes on the watch in advance, according to multiple reports, but faced a few setbacks. Customs officers reportedly brought Schwarzenegger to a bank to withdraw cash after a credit card machine wouldn’t work. Unfortunately, the bank was closed and the ATM limit wasn’t high enough, forcing customs officers to use a different credit card machine, that ended up working.
“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” a source told NBC News.
German publication Bild reports that the watch was a custom-made Audemars Piguet, which was set for auction at Thursday’s event in Austria.
