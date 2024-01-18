Arnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich over luxury watch

fb-pixelArnold Schwarzenegger detained in Munich over luxury watch Skip to main content

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 18, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke during the Holocaust Museum LA's 15th Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2023.DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger ran into a bit of a snag while trying to bid “hasta la vista” to a Munich airport on Wednesday.

CBS News reports that the “Terminator” actor and former California governor was detained by German customs for nearly three hours after failing to declare a luxury watch. Schwarzenegger was on his way to Austria for a charity auction held in Kitzbuhel on Thursday.

According to BBC, Schwarzenegger will be investigated over alleged tax evasion, as European Union laws stipulate that cash or items valued at over €10,000 must be declared. However, Schwarzenegger wasn’t asked to fill out a declaration form, according to a CNN report.

The “Total Recall” and “Predator” star also tried to pay the taxes on the watch in advance, according to multiple reports, but faced a few setbacks. Customs officers reportedly brought Schwarzenegger to a bank to withdraw cash after a credit card machine wouldn’t work. Unfortunately, the bank was closed and the ATM limit wasn’t high enough, forcing customs officers to use a different credit card machine, that ended up working.

“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” a source told NBC News.

German publication Bild reports that the watch was a custom-made Audemars Piguet, which was set for auction at Thursday’s event in Austria.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.

