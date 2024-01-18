Bagels, book clubs, and the bus: Boston influencers share what’s ‘in’ and ‘out’ for 2024

As things fall in and out of style each year, the Globe asked several Boston-area influencers what topped their “in” and “out” lists as we enter 2024. Their answers point to the coming trends and changes in food, fashion, and beauty.

It’s inevitable to want to better yourself, your space, and your habits as the calendar flips to the new year; January is a time to get rid of the old to make space for the new.

Lifestyle & Food

Checking things off her bucket list is serious business for Kate Weiser, a Boston-based lifestyle and food content creator. She’s dedicated her Instagram page to exposing Boston’s hidden gems and beams Beantown pride. The Boston University alum predicts more people will be outwardly proud to love Boston this year, and hopes her page dispels the “myth” that the city doesn’t have much to do.

“There’s great things that you can do if you just look for it,” she said over the phone. “It may not be as obvious as in New York City, but Boston has great things going on.”

Weiser predicts spots that offer social dining “experiences” will see the biggest pickup this year because people want more places to eat, drink, and make friends. With that, she hopes aesthetic restaurants with mediocre food go out of style this year.

“It’s easy for restaurants that look beautiful on the outside to get a lot of attention,” she said. “But if the food doesn’t live up to the hype, I don’t think it deserves to get all of that traffic.”

She sees bagel pop-ups and book clubs growing in popularity, with Brick Street Bagels in the South End leading the charge. And, in the wake of the unreliable MBTA subway system — specifically the Green Line, which is out — Weiser hopes the bus sees renewed popularity as an eco-friendly commuting option.

Beer is certified “out” because it doesn’t do anything for the body, Weiser said, and there are plenty of health alternatives that can offer that beer taste without the negative health effects, like kombucha made by Massachusetts-based company Katalyst Kombucha.

Lattés, Village & BLT sandwiches at 3 Little Figs in Somerville. Kate Weiser (@bucketlistboston)

Fashion

Fashion influencer Ashleigh D’Mello sees 2024 as the year of in-person shopping because of how many new boutiques and stores have opened in the city in recent years. Leaning into all-black outfits, bow accents, sheer tops, colored tights, and socks with ballet flats will also make this year a fashion stand-out, she said.

Faux fur coats, she noted in particular, are going to see a renaissance this year, especially because “winter in Boston is brutal and people need to have more fun with jackets.” Dressing like everyone else is “out.”

“Boston residents have the tendency to default to what everyone else is wearing,” D’Mello said in a phone interview. “Fashion is so diverse right now. We live in a time where anyone can wear anything and people should lean into that more.”

Also out: cropped shirts, ugly sneakers with jeans, heels for a night out, and fast fashion. D’Mello predicts we’ll see bold, experimental styles all throughout 2024, with an emphasis on the oversized clothing trend and full-length long coats.

Beauty

Boston-based makeup artist Nelse Karini knows “less is more” in 2024. She foresees a collective focus on the natural, “makeup-no-makeup” look, with attention-grabbing colors on the eyes. Her decades of experience working weddings and editorial photoshoots has given her a front-row seat to the trend’s growing popularity, noting that rosy, blushed cheeks and less coverage foundation topped her clients’ beauty priorities.

Cool tones will also be big this year, she said, with blues and silvers on the eyelashes and brows making the “perfect-imperfect” look. “Especially for editorials and for 2024, you’ll see a lot of colors this year. Not everyone likes it, but it is different for a look,” she said.

Karini sees ‘90s makeup trends making a comeback, specifically graphic eyeliner, with cool-toned smudgy eye looks dominating and lip combinations, like ombre colors with darker lip liner and gloss also having a moment.

Her “out” list is short: contouring and heavy foundation has fallen out of favor, same for cakey makeup and bleached eyebrows.

Overall, Karini believes more people will be comfortable wearing what they want and looking how they want without judgment — living unabashedly is “in” for 2024.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.