A chocolate festival in Salem, icy fun in Quebec, and a stylish bag for your water bottle

If you think Salem is all about witches and Halloween festivities, think again. Just in time for some pre-Valentine’s Day shopping, the weekend-long Salem’s So Sweet, Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival will wow you with decadent treats and evening-illuminated ice sculptures (Feb. 9-11). Organized by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, now in its 22nd year, the popular ice sculpture presentation is back with an added evening of ice illuminations. On Friday, get a sneak peek of a limited number of sculptures (on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall and Lappin Park only); on Saturday, all of the sculptures will be lit for viewing, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting. All weekend, meander the downtown streets where shops and eateries will offer chocolate and love-inspired specials. Visitors are encouraged to participate — and win prizes — in the Hearts Challenge. Simply snap a picture of at least five special Chocolate Hearts logos at a participating business and upload them before the end of the day on Sunday.

The festivities begin with a Friday night kickoff fund-raising party where guests will receive a commemorative glass, a pour of wine, and a goodie bag of sweet treats before heading out to explore ($40). Multiple downtown businesses will offer wine tastings and free treats for ticket holders. Viewing the ice sculptures and listening to live music on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall is free to all and is not a ticketed event. As the event weekend approaches, a map of all ice sculptures and more information will be posted online. http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/salem-so-sweet/

The Québec Winter Carnival, presented in collaboration with Loto Québec, will run for 18 days this year. Francis Gagnon

THERE:

ICY FUN IN QUEBEC CITY

Those who embrace winter as their favorite season will want to travel north to the 70th-anniversary festivities at the Québec Winter Carnival, presented in collaboration with Loto Québec. Running for 18 days this year (Jan. 25 to Feb. 11) in Québec City, the largest of the world’s winter carnivals takes place across the historic town, with ticketed and free events that include colorful night parades, snow sculptures, a life-size ice palace, an ice canoe race on the frozen waters of the St. Lawrence River, snow bath (think Polar plunge with snow), six musical evenings for dancing under a huge dome — to hip-hop, pop, electro music, disco, and more — and family activities such as games, tobogganing, ice skating, and sugar shack stands with maple taffy. Kids of all ages won’t want to miss spotting Bonhomme, the Québec carnival mascot figure — a white snowman wearing a red hat and sash — seen in statue form all over town, and occasionally cavorting “in person” at parades and events.

New highlights this year include Slide City, where carnival-goers can slide down Pente-Douce on crazy carpets or saucers, down Promenade-des-Sœurs Street in rafting boats, and down Ross on tubes; Ice Cross, a 100 square-foot ice track composed of small obstacles throughout marked corridors for beginner skaters; and a Winter Beach where visitors can try ice climbing on a 45-foot-high ice polar bear, and complete an obstacle course on an electric snow racer. Advance tickets and a Carnaval Pass can be purchased online: https://carnaval.qc.ca/en/. For more event activities, and tips on where to stay and dine: www.quebec-cite.com/en/what-to-do-quebec-city/events/quebec-winter-carnival

WanderFull HydroBags, the new stylish water bottle bags by WanderFull, are suitable for all outdoor adventures. WanderFull

EVERYWHERE:

STYLISH BAGS CARRY WATER BOTTLES AND MORE

Staying hydrated while traveling can be as important as good-fitting hiking shoes and warm ski gear. If you’re tired of dragging around (and often losing) your water bottle, consider WanderFull HydroBags, the new stylish water bottle bags by WanderFull. Suitable for all outdoor adventures, sporting events, or for city-strolling to boutique shops or museums, the adjustable-strap bags can carry more than water. Large, double-zipper pockets will hold all your essentials, such as phone, airpods, sunglasses, keys, wallet, passport, and more. The waterproof main compartment can accommodate a water bottle up to 32 ounces, or other liquids such as a wine bottle or reusable coffee cup. Made with “Puffer Coat” fabric and sturdy hardware, the bags are available in more than 15 shiny, glossy, and matte colors with solid or patterned 2-inch-wide straps, as well as clear see-through bags with red, black, or navy trim. With so many color choices, you may need more than one to match your seasonal fashion changes. $59. https://wanderfullbrand.com/collections/hydrobags

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.