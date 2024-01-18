Gisele Bündchen gets ‘pushback’ from kids for parenting differently than Tom Brady

“Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways,” Bündchen said of raising her son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. “But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”

The Brazilian fashion icon opened up about the state of her family life in a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar . Bündchen admitted that her children with ex-husband and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady aren’t always happy with her parenting decisions.

As a world-famous supermodel, Gisele Bündchen is the definition of being a cool mom instead of regular mom . But even an A-lister like Bündchen gets flak occasionally from her kids.

The supermodel wants her kids to learn the same lessons she did from her mom, so that they know how to act independently in the real world.

“The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,” Bündchen said. “If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?”

Despite the occasional pushback from the kids, Bündchen and Brady, who divorced in 2022, are said to have an amicable co-parenting situation, with a source telling Us Weekly in December that they approach raising their kids in a “really mature way.”

Bündchen, who’s no stranger to the rumor mill, also admitted in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she doesn’t put much thought into what others think about her.

“I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me,” Bündchen said. “If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.