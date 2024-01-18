Hook + Line, an indie fish house in the Seaport, is just what the area needs

Why Hook + Line is an indie establishment in a corporate-restaurant neighborhood. Owner Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli’s resume includes East Coast Grill, which his uncle, chef Chris Schlesinger , owned, and where Schlesinger-Guidelli hung out from an early age, and Back Eddy in Westport, another of his uncle’s popular spots. He also worked with star restaurateurs Tony Maws at Craigie on Maine , and Garrett Harker at Island Creek Oyster Bar and Eastern Standard in Kenmore Square.

Where to Hook + Line, a spiffed-up fish shack in the Seaport District, where the house motto is “In Cod We Trust.”

Owner Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli at Hook & Line restaurant in the Seaport District. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The back story Schlesinger-Guidelli, 40, says he wasn’t looking for another restaurant — his other is Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf in the West End, opened in 2019 — but he fell into the Seaport space and opened last November. It’s spacious with 200 seats; when the weather warms, another 75 will be on a patio. Needham native Mark Cina (Central Kitchen, Yvonne’s, Straight Wharf on Nantucket) is executive chef of both Alcove and Hook, where he oversees a large wood-fired grill. A fish market next door sells seafood and prepared dishes with a few tables.

What to eat The menu is fish-centric, with some underutilized species and some sustainable fish. There are many New England classics, others in Mediterranean styles. You can order stuffies or clam chowder or bluefish pate with bagel chips. But you’ll also find cobia crudo (cobia goes by the names black kingfish, ling, and lemonfish as well), and wood-grilled cuttlefish with confit potatoes (cuttlefish is in the cephalopod family, as are squid and octopus). Many of the entrees, such as Atlantic tuna steak with pickled pineapple salsa, swordfish with citrus sauce, and Loch Duart Scottish salmon with chimichurri, are wood-charred. A fish and chips plate comes with pencil-thin, crisp fries and a hunk of delicious, golden cod. The dessert menu offers a surprise: intensely chocolate-y, salt-sprinkled cookies, still warm, with a bowl of whipped cream.

Wood-grilled Scottish salmon with chimichurri at Hook & Line restaurant in the Seaport District. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink The restaurateur ran bar programs in other establishments, so it’s no surprise that the wine list is built with seafood in mind, with bottle options that are strong on established, well-regarded names, mostly plucked from their entry-level or mid-tier offerings (many $50-$100). It’s a smart approach and there’s plenty to please. By-the-glass pours and half bottles could get a bit more love and pizzazz.

The takeaway This is a happy house. You’ll find an offer to “Show our crew some love!” and buy the kitchen a 6-pack. Don’t worry, it’s for after hours. To make sure things go smoothly at tables, Schlesinger-Guidelli is everywhere in the dining room. The menu seems no-fuss, though there’s a lot of care here, with plates presented simply — no flowers, no silly flourishes. Schlesinger-Guidelli says he’s often asked if he’s trying to replicate Island Creek Oyster House or Back Eddy, and answers that he wants to make his own place. He has the industry chops to shape Hook + Line into the best of both worlds. 10 Fan Pier, Seaport, Boston. 617-860-6003, www.hookandlineboston.com. Appetizers $12-$19; entrees $11-$41.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.