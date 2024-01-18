Michael Bobbitt and the beauty of ‘do nothing’ days

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? My son inspires me a lot. He’s recently been on a journey to discover his roots. He was adopted from Vietnam and has been researching his culture — reading historical books, autobiographies, and other nonfiction — studying the language and listening to lots of podcasts. He’s even considering dual citizenship, teaching English in Vietnam, and legally changing his name back to his full birth name. His connection to his culture has me intrigued about my own roots. For some time, I have been wanting to travel to Africa — specifically Cape Town, Egypt, and Nigeria. These places have been popping up in numerous conversations, so I wonder if it’s a sign. Like my son, I have a lot of research to do before deciding to go and learn more about my ancestry.

Michael Bobbitt, executive director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, said he is eager to learn more about his ancestry and eventually travel to Africa — specifically Cape Town, South Africa; Egypt; and Nigeria. He said these places “keep popping up in numerous conversations,” so it might be a sign. Bobbitt, 51, will, on Feb. 1, mark his three-year anniversary at the helm of the state Cultural Council. And while the Washington, D.C., native said he thrives on challenges, he admits that starting this job in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as “having to advocate for funding, [addressing a] racial reckoning, the need for jobs, pay equity across the state in the arts …” was a major undertaking. He stressed the importance of experiencing the arts — especially for people from marginalized communities. “It [the arts] saved me from a dysfunctional home, and I want that for others,” he said. Not only is Bobbitt — who was previously artistic director of the New Repertory Theatre in Watertown — in charge of allocating funding to arts organizations throughout the state, but as a theater director, choreographer, and playwright, “I try to keep my art going” and is currently working on four plays and three musicals. Bobbitt has a 22-year-old son, Sang Bobbitt Hanna, a recent University of Florida graduate, and lives in Watertown with his husband, Steve Miller, a marketing executive. We caught up with Bobbitt to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I went to see a musical that I wrote: “Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds” performed in Orlando at the Orlando Family Stage the first weekend of February 2022. It was a terrific production and I got to spend time with my son — who was studying marine biology at the University of Florida — and visit with my husband’s brother, niece and nephew, and their partners. It was a great trip.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? My husband seems to dig the logistics of planning trips, so he makes all the arrangements. He’s much more traveled than I. The one time I used an agent was for planning a trip to Vietnam as a high school graduation gift for my son. In addition to his graduation and impending move to college, my husband and I were moving to Boston to take a new job, so planning a trip to Vietnam required professional help. The trip included working with a person to help us find his birth family and revisit the orphanage he was adopted from.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? It depends on what “unplugged” means. I will peek at email to see if there is anything urgent, and if not, I’m good. I do have trouble unplugging from social media and streaming though.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? As of late, I do. I think as I’ve gotten older and more connected to well-being and mental health, I see the value in taking vacation and leave. I’m obsessed with arts and culture, but taking a break only helps to keep me [more] focused on my work when I return.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I had a trip to London and Paris for Christmas about 10 years ago that was over-scheduled, fast-paced, and sabotaged by the flu for the whole family. Trying to find cold and flu medicine on New Year’s Eve was difficult. And the trip over there was delayed by a major storm. It was a lot.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I’ve learned to discuss and label the type of vacation prior to planning. Defining these makes all the difference. “Do nothing” days is something that I have coined. Because of my focus on arts and culture, I can pack in visits to museums, shows, and events. I used to think of travel as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and needed to see everything. I now realize that it’s hard for me to even remember all that I saw, because so much was packed in.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I have two books that I have on my bedside table. I’m in a self-discovery, critical-thinking, pushing-against-the-status-quo, and embracing-innovation phase, so Matt Ridley’s “The Rational Optimist” and “How Innovation Works” would be packed in my suitcase.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? This is an unfair question. I have a large list. Recently, I’ve discovered the brilliance of civil rights activist Ella Josephine Baker. Her behind-the-scenes organizing and leadership, plus her willingness to disagree with some of our leading civil rights leaders, was astounding. She was one of the leading voices during this movement and is often not credited for what she did. I have so many questions.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? I’m guessing that you want something specific and tangible. If so, I’d say a filtered water bottle. But, if it was something intangible, I’d say, the spirit of adventure. I encourage people to try new things when they travel: Food, art, a tradition from that culture … things that you would never do at home.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? I’m allergic to gluten and dairy and I only eat whole food plants, so no meat or processed food. Plus, I stay away from sugar. So, on the plane, my go-to is a nut mix. Ideally, a dried fruit and nut mix, but the fruit is often pumped with sugar.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? When I travel, I have a rule to buy an ornament or three for my Christmas tree that reminds me of the trip. Consequently, I have a pretty whacky tree, where no two ornaments are alike or match. My favorite is a Santa in a grass skirt that I got from Hawaii. I surprised my mother with a trip to Hawaii. She’s afraid of flying, heights, and water, but she did it. She went into a cave, saw the sunrise on a tall mountain, got on a boat to look at us snorkel, got in the water, rode in a submarine, and tried all the Hawaiian cuisine. I was so proud of her, and the ornament reminds me of that trip.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Pinterest. I love searching on Pinterest for unique experiences in the place that I am traveling.

What has travel taught you? To embrace other peoples’ culture. It’s fascinating to see how people live and to experience life from their point of view. Cultural differences are another obsession of mine. It’s taught me that our differences are things to revere and not fear.

What is your best travel tip? Experience things you would never experience, and schedule “do nothing” days, where you just relax.

